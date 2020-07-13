American Legion baseball scores from Monday's games.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 8, TWIN FALLS BLACKHAWKS 5: At Blackfoot, the Broncos scored all eight runs in the bottom of the third en route to a win over Twin Falls.
Blackfoot capitalized on two errors, a walk and six hits in the bottom of the third. Jace Grimmett went 4 for 4 with a RBI while Kyler Mills and Mehki Sandoval each had a double and two RBIs.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 9, TWIN FALLS BLACKHAWKS 6: At Blackfoot, the Broncos jumped to a 9-4 lead through four innings to complete a doubleheader sweep of Twin Falls.
Jace Grimmett went 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs, Stryker Wood had a home run and two RBIs and Kyler Mills went 2 for 4 with an RBI.
IDAHO FALLS BEES AA 5, HILLCREST KNIGHTS AA 4: At Hillcrest, the Bees held off the Knights for a game one win in a doubleheader.
Lilo Cortez and Teegan Bird each went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI for the Bees. Will Grimmett went 2 for 2 with an RBI for the Knights.
IDAHO FALLS BEES AA 12, HILLCREST KNIGHTS AA 6: At Hillcrest, the Bees began the contest with a nine-run first inning en route to completing a doubleheader sweep of the rival Knights.
The teams combined for 20 hits and six errors in the game. Teegan Bird went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, Martinson went 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI and Cheney went 2 for 4 for the Bees. Bjorn Zarate went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, Hunter Peterson had a double, Will Grimmett went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Wade Capson went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Knights.