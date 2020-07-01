American Legion baseball scores from Wednesday.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 11, SKYLINE GRIZZLIES 1, 6 INNINGS: At Blackfoot, the Broncos pounded out 14 hits and put the game away with three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Jaden Harris, Stryker Wood and Nate Goodwin each knocked in two runs for the Broncos. Mike Gardner finished 3 for 4. Goodwin also notched the win, giving up one run in six innings. Skyline was held to three hits.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 7, SKYLINE GRIZZLIES AA 0: At Blackfoot, the Broncos scored all seven of their runs in the bottom of the sixth for the win. Tyler Vance knocked in three runs and Payton Brooks finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Blackfoot. Starter Brooks also picked up the win with five scoreless innings for the Broncos (7-4). Skyline dropped to 11-8.
HILLCREST KNIGHTS AA 13, RIGBY TROJANS AA 3, 5 INNINGS: At Hillcrest, Knights leadoff hitter Ben Zarate finished 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBI and Brett Bartell also added two hits and a pair of RBIs.
HILLCREST KNIGHTS AA 8, RIGBY TROJANS AA 7: At Hillcrest, Rigby tied it with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh, but Ben Zarate drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the inning for the win. Zarate finished with three RBIs for the Knights (14-5-1). Paxton Sheppard had three hits and Regan Hendricks added two for the Trojans (6-7-1).