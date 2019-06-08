At Hillcrest, the Idaho Falls Knights rallied past the Idaho Falls Tigers 7-6 in an American Legion A game on Saturday, with David Henze doubling in the tying run in the fourth and CJ Chastain's sacrifice fly in the fifth providing the eventual game-winner.
IDAHO FALLS KNIGHTS 7, IDAHO FALLS TIGERS 6
Tigers 2 2 1 1 0 0 0 — 6 5 1
Knights 2 0 3 1 1 0 x — 7 10 3
TIGERS — Pitchers: Zack Lee 5.0 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Zach Bridges 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Nate Rose 3-4. HR: Rose. RBI: Rose 2.
KNIGHTS — Pitchers: David Henze 4.0 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 5 K, 3 BB; CJ Chastain 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Henze 3-4, Patterson 2-4. 2B: Henze, Patterson. RBI: Weatherly, Patterson 2, Chastain, Capson, Henze, Bartell.
BLACKFOOT 7, GREEN SOX 2: At Burley, Jace Grimmett finished with a complete game, surrendering just one earned run and five hits for the Blackfoot AA team.
Blackfoot 1 4 0 2 0 0 0 — 7 10 1
GSox 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 2 5 1
BLACKFOOT — Pitchers: Jace Grimmett 7.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Isaiah Thomas 3-4, Payton Brooks 2-3. 2B: Candon Dahle. RBI: Jerod Gough, Juan Pimentel, Thomas, Stryker Wood 2, Mike Gardner.
GREEN SOX — Pitchers: Kody Condie 2.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Carson Noble 3.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 2 BB; Ramiro Garcia 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Garcia 2-4. 2B: Scott Ritchie. 3B: Garcia. RBI: Andrew Ferrin, Ritchie.
MINICO STORM 7, BLACKFOOT 4: At Minico, Blackfoot outhit the Storm but couldn't overcome an early deficit.
Mike Gardner finished 2 for 2 with a pair of RBIs for Blackfoot (2-5).
MINICO STORM 7, BLACKFOOT 4
Blackfoot 0 0 1 0 0 0 3 — 4 12 4
Storm 1 3 0 1 0 2 x — 7 7 1
BLACKFOOT — Pitchers: Isaiah Thomas 5.0 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Chase Turner 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Jerod Gough 2-4, Mike Gardner 2-2. RBI: Carlos Pimentel, Candon Dahle, Gardner 2.
STORM — Pitchers: Rylan Chandler 4.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 3 BB; Carson Schow 3.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Chandler 3-4. 2B: Chandler 2. RBI: Chandler 3, Kobe Matsen, Schow, Tazyn Twiss 2.
MOUNTAIN HOME 6, IDAHO FALLS GRIZZLIES 4: At Hillcrest, a late rally by the Grizzlies came up short. Cruz Taylor finished 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs.
The Grizzlies (5-6) host Shelley in a doubleheader on Monday.
MOUNTAIN HOME 6, IDAHO FALLS GRIZZLIES 4
M.Home 0 3 0 2 0 1 0 — 7 6 1
Grizzlies 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 — 4 9 5
MOUNTAIN HOME — Pitchers: Southern 6.0 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Tindall 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Wells 2-4, Devore 2-4, Nanney 2-4. 2B: Devore, Nanney. RBI: Wells, Devore 2, Nanney.
GRIZZLIES — Pitchers: Korbin Bauer 6.0 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 7 BB; Ethan Belnap 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Logan Taggart 2-3, Cruz Taylor 2-3, Ryker Perkins 2-2. 2B: Taggart. RBI: Trey Olson, Chandler Robinson, Taylor 2.
POST 65 14, IDAHO FALLS TITANS 4: The Post 65 Dragons out of Malad, broke open a close game and pitcher Grady Combs made the lead stand up, striking out eight in a five-inning complete game.
Kaysen Isom finished 3 for 3 for the Titans (1-3).
POST 65 14, IDAHO FALLS TITANS 4
Titans 1 0 0 0 3 — 4 6 4
Dragons 1 0 6 6 1 — 14 6 1
TITANS — Pitchers: Ayson Webb 1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Ethan Dunnells 1.2 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 4 BB; David Hernandez 0.2 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 K, 4 BB; Dale McNamara 1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Kaysen Isom 3-3. 2B: Blake Espiritu. 3B: Isom. RBI: Webb, Isom, Espiritu 2.
DRAGONS — Pitchers: Grady Combs 5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 8 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Hunter Atkinson 2-2, John Evans 2-3. 2B: Dillon. RBI: Atkinson 2, Evans 3, Isaiah Smith, Dillon 3.