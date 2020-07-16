Thursday’s American Legion baseball scores
SHELLEY 6, HILLCREST KNIGHTS AA 5, 8 INNINGS: Shelley rallied for five runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game and Blake Leal’s double to center scored Jaxon Byington with the winning run in the eighth. Leal finished with two RBIs and Austin Bateman also knocked in two runs. Brett Bartell led Hillcrest with three RBIs.
HILLCREST KNIGHTS AA 6, SHELLEY 1: Wade Capson finished 3 for 3 and drove in a pair of runs for the Knights (16-13-1). Brett Bartell, Will Grimmett and Jackson Beck each had two hits for Hillcrest.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 18, UPPER VALLEY 0, 5 INNINGS: At Melaleuca Field, the Bandits pounded out 15 hits, including eight for extra bases, in four innings and Caden White did the rest, striking out nine on the way to a one-hit shutout. Eliot Jones knocked in three runs and Alex Cortez finished 2 for 2 with four RBIs and two runs scored.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 10, UPPER VALLEY 4: At Melaleuca Field, Upper Valley had the early lead but the Bandits pulled away in the middle innings. Jaxon Sorenson was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and Kai Howell finished 3 for 4 with a double and triple and three RBIs. Five Bandits pitchers combined to surrender just three hits and one earned run.