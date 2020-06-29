Scores from Monday's American Legion games.
HILLCREST KNIGHTS AA 4, SKYLINE GRIZZLIES AA 1: At Skyline, two runs in the top of the seventh were enough for the Knights to wrap up a win over the Grizzlies.
Brett Bartell scored on a single by Jace Taylor and Wade Capson scored on an error in the top of the seventh for Hillcrest. CJ Chastain took the win, allowing one run on five hits while striking out four and walking one in seven innings.
SKYLINE GRIZZLIES AA 11, HILLCREST KNIGHTS AA 3, SIX INNINGS: At Skyline, the Grizzlies took game two from the Knights to earn a doubleheader split.
The Grizzlies scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning en route to the win. Two of those runs were scored off walks while one was scored on a fielder's choice and one was scored on an error.
Trey Olson went 4 for 4 with four RBIs to lead the Grizzlies.