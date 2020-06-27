Results of Saturday’s American Legion games.
HILLCREST KNIGHTS AA 7, THUNDER RIDGE TITANS 1: At Hillcrest, Bridger Harris struck out 12 and surrendered just one run in six innings for the win. Will Grimmett led the Knights with two RBIs. Tanner Berdrow had an RBI for the Titans (4-17).
HILLCREST KNIGHTS AA 11, THUNDER RIDGE TITANS 1, 5 INNINGS: At Hillcrest, the Knights (11-4-1) earned the doubleheader sweep with leadoff hitter Ben Zarate finishing 2 for 3 with a double and triple and a pair of RBIs. Bjorn Zarate and Daniel Lopez also had two RBIs. Hunter Peterson struck out eight and didn’t give up an earned run in a five-inning complete game.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 4, GRAND JUNCTION 3: At Belgrade, Kai Howell’s sacrifice fly in the fifth was the eventual game winner. Dallin Weatherly knocked in two runs for the Bandits. Nate Rose picked up the win, striking out six in five innings for the Bandits (10-5).
IDAHO FALLS TIGERS AA 5, SHERIDAN TROOPER 4: In Billings, Merit Jones drove in two runs and scored a run for the Tigers. Jones’ two-run triple to center in the third sparked the Tigers to an early lead before Sheridan rallied to cut the score to one. Starter Zack Lee picked up the win.
NORTHWEST PREMIER BASEBALL CLUB 11, IDAHO FALLS TIGERS AA 3, 6 INNINGS: In Billings, Northwest took a 7-1 lead after two innings and the Tigers never recovered. Tag Miller finished 2 for 3 and Dillon Seeley, Zack Lee and Chris Dompier each had RBIs for the Tigers (13-11).
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 18, LOVELAND (CO) 8: In Bozeman, the Broncos scored eight runs in the top of the seventh to pull away. Stryker Wood finished 6 for 6 with four runs scored and Jace Grimmett was 3 for 4 with five RBIs and three runs scored for the Broncos (5-3).