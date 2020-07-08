American Legion baseball scores from Wednesday's games.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 7, TWIN FALLS 1: At Twin Falls, a five-run seventh inning wrapped up a win for the Idaho Falls Bandits.
Idaho Falls led 2-1 through six innings. Kai Howell went 3 for 4 with a triple with two RBIs and McGwire Jephson went 2 for 4 with a double for the Bandits.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 12, TWIN FALLS 4: At Twin Falls, the Bandits scored 10 runs through the sixth and seventh innings en route to a completing a doubleheader sweep of Twin Falls.
The teams combined for 24 hits. Caden White went 3 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs and Nate Rose went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for the Bandits.
SKYLINE GRIZZLIES AA 14, RIGBY TROJANS AA 1, 5 INNINGS: At Skyline, the Grizzlies broke open the game with a 10-run third inning to take game one over Rigby.
Braden Owens went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, Cruz Taylor went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Trey Olson went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI for the Grizzlies.
SKYLINE GRIZZLIES AA 14, RIGBY TROJANS AA 2, 5 INNINGS: At Skyline, the Grizzlies scored 11 runs through the fourth and fifth innings en route to completing a doubleheader sweep of Rigby.
Landon Merzlock went 2 for 3 with three RBIs while Logan Taggart and Braden Owens each had a double for Skyline.
POST 4 RUNNIN' REBELS 5, BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 1: At Halliwell Park, the Runnin' Rebels scored five unanswered runs en route to a game one win over Blackfoot.
The teams combined for three runs, but Blackfoot had five errors to Pocatello's two.
POST 4 RUNNIN' REBELS 6, BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 2: At Halliwell Park, Pocatello built an early lead and held off Blackfoot to complete a doubleheader sweep.
Blackfoot had five errors in the loss.