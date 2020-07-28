American Legion AA state tournament results from Tuesday.
IDAHO FALLS TIGERS 9, POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 2: At Rupert, the Tigers jumped out to a 5-0 lead to advance to the third round of the state tournament. Dillon Seeley and Merit Jones each knocked in a pair of runs for the Tigers (27-17). Zack Lee (3.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R) and Zack Bridges (3.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R) combined to hold down the Rebels. The Tigers face Twin Falls at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
SKYLINE GRIZZLIES 5, MADISON CATS 4: In Rupert, the Grizzlies rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh to keep their season alive. Trey Olson’s double to center scored Caden Taggart and Cruz Taylor for the win. Olson finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs for Skyline (22-17). Landon Merzlock picked up the win with an inning of relief. Kekoa Jensen knocked in three runs for the Cats (28-15). Skyline plays the Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels at 4 p.m.
Other games
IDAHO FALLS BEES AA 10, THUNDER RIDGE TITANS 0, 5 INNINGS: In Rigby, Seth Walton tossed a five-inning no-hitter and struck out eight. He also finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored.