American Legion baseball scores from Tuesday’s games.
IDAHO FALLS TIGERS AA 14, THUNDER RIDGE TITANS 18U 0, 5 INNINGS: At Tautphaus Park, the Tigers shut out the Titans in five innings.
Idaho Falls built a 14-0 lead through three innings. Thunder Ridge had nine errors in the loss.
Bradley Thompson went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Tag Miller went 3 for 3 with an RBI for the Tigers.
IDAHO FALLS TIGERS AA 14, THUNDER RIDGE TITANS 18U 4, 6 INNINGS: At Tautphaus Park, the Tigers completed a doubleheader sweep of the Titans.
Idaho Falls scored 10 runs in the final two innings. Zack Lee and Dillon Seeley each went 2 for 4 with three RBIs while Grayson Thomas went 2 for 2 with two RBIs for the Tigers.
SKYLINE GRIZZLIES AA 11, IDAHO FALLS BEES AA 1, 5 INNINGS: At Skyline, a nine-run third inning propelled the Grizzlies to a win over the Bees.
Trey Olson went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs, Braden Owens went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs and Logan Taggart went 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Grizzlies.
SKYLINE GRIZZLIES AA 13, IDAHO FALLS BEES 6: At Skyline, the Grizzlies rallied with a nine-run sixth inning to take a win over the Bees for a doubleheader sweep.
The Bees led 6-4 through five innings before the Grizzlies scored nine runs in the bottom of the sixth, scoring on four hits and three walks.
George E Price went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and Trey Olson went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
LOS BANDITOS 18, IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 7, 9 INNINGS: At Melaleuca Field, a seven-run fifth inning broke open the game for Los Banditos in a win over the Idaho Falls Bandits.
Los Banditos, a team consisting of alumnus of various District 6 baseball programs, outhit the Bandits 14-8. Bruer Webster went 4 for 6 with a double, two triples and two RBIs, Willie Nelson went 2 for 4 with a double, a triple and four RBIs and Colban McGuire went 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs for the Los Banditos. Tavyn Lords went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Dallin Weatherly went 2 for 5 with a triple and an RBI.
TWIN FALLS COWBOYS 18U 12, MADISON CATS 18U 6: At Twin Falls, a seven-run sixth inning was too much for Madison in a loss to Twin Falls.
Landen Drake went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Ceigan Sutton went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for the Cats.
TWIN FALLS COWBOYS 18U 8, MADISON CATS 18U 1: At Twin Falls, Madison was held to one run on six hits in game two of a doubleheader versus the Cowboys.
The Cats scored their lone run in the fifth inning. Kameron Kostial went 2 for 3 for Madison.