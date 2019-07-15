At Rexburg, Moki Jensen’s double to right in the bottom of the ninth scored Curtis Drake with the game winner on Monday night as the East Idaho Rockies rallied to defeat Blackfoot 12-11.
The Rockies (16-24) rallied to tie the game earlier in the inning on a sacrifice fly by Taran Clark .
Carlos Pimentel finished 3 for 3 with a pair of RBIs for Blackfoot (10-20)
ROCKIES 12, BLACKFOOT AA 11
Blackfoot 0 6 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 –11 9 0
Rockies 3 2 0 2 0 0 3 0 2 – 12 15 4
BLACKFOOT – Pitchers: Isaiah Thomas 2.0 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; Juan Pimentel 2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 2 BB; Dosa Nappo 2.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Chase Turner 2.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Thomas 2-5, Carlos Pimentel 3-3, Payton Brooks 2-4. 2B: Jerod Gough, C. Pimentel, Thomas. RBI: Gough, Jace Grimmett, C. Pimentel 2, J. Pimentel 2, Siler Serr, Thomas 2, Turner, Stryker Wood.
ROCKIES – Pitchers: Peyton Boudrero 1.2 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 5 BB; Landon Drake 1.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 3 BB; Dayne Lounsbury 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Curtis Drake 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 1 BB; McGwire Jephson 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K. 0 BB. Leading hitters: Grady Rasmussen 2-2, C. Drake 3-3, Boudrero 2-5, Moki Jensen 3-5, Jephson 2-2. 2B: C. Drake 2, Jensen 2, Trey Saathoff. RBI: Boudrero 2, Taran Clark, L. Drake, Kekoa Jensen, M. Jensen 4, Rasmussen.
MALAD 6, IDAHO FALLS A GRIZZLIES 1, IDAHO FALLS A GRIZZLIES 9, MALAD 2: At Malad City, Malad broke open a close game with four runs in the bottom of the sixth in the opener. Trey Olson finished 2 for 4 for the Grizzlies and Cruz Taylor had the lone RBI.
The Grizzlies (29-10) had 10 hits in the nightcap as Braden Owens and Taylor Cruz each had two RBIs.
KIMBERLY 8, ROCKIES 4; KIMBERLY 12, ROCKIES 6: Six first-inning runs proved the difference in the opener of the doubleheader sweep by Kimberly. The Rockies were held to four hits.
Kimberly had a two-run lead in the second game and pulled away late. Mason Wise, Paxton Sheppard and Ryker Kirkham each had two hits for the Rockies.