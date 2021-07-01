At Cheyenne, Wy., a two-run single to left in the top of the 10th by McGwire Jephson proved the game winner as the Idaho Falls Bandits defeated Post 6 6-4 Thursday.

IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 6, POST 6 4, 10 INNINGS

Bandits 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 – 6 5 3

Post 6 0 1 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 – 4 5 3

BANDITS – Pitching: Nate Rose 7.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 2 BB; Dayton Robison 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 3 BB; Merit Jones 0.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Logan Taggart 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. HR: Eliot Jones. RBI: McGwire Jephson 2, Jones 2, Ayson Webb.

POST 6 – Pitching: Travis Onisto 5.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 14 K, 2 BB, 2 BB; Trenton Rodriguez 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Julian Romero 1.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Leading hitters: Romero 2-6. 2B: Romero. RBI: Kaden Anderson 2, Fisher Brown 2.

UPPER VALLEY BULLDOGS 11, ROCK SPRINGS 0, 4 INNINGS: Landen Drake picked up the win with four shutout innings and Kameron Kostial had a double, home run and four RBIs.

UPPER VALLEY BULLDOGS 11, ROCK SPRINGS 0

Bulldogs 3 0 0 8 – 11 8 0

Stallions 0 0 0 0 – 0 3 5

BULLDOGS – Pitching: Landen Drake 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Jace Leatham 2-4, Kameron Kostial 2-3, Ty Pena 2-3. 2B: Kostial. HR: Kostial. RBI: Drake, Sawyer Klingler, Kostial 4.

STALLIONS – Pitching: Ryan Powers 3.2 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 4 K, 4 BB; Barrick Hess 0.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 0 BB.

UPPER VALLEY BULLDOGS 11, ELKO 0, 4 INNINGS. Dylan Rydalch struck out seven in three innings to earn the win and Riley Sutton closed it out for the shutout for Upper Valley (15-8).

Kaimen Peebles homered and had three RBIs and Ty Pena finished 3 for 3 with a double, homer and four RBIs.

UPPER VALLEY BULLDOGS 11, ELKO 0

Elko 0 0 0 0 – 0 1 0

Bulldogs 0 9 0 2 – 11 9 0

ELKO – NA

BULLDOGS – Pitching: Dylan Rydalch 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 0 BB; Riley Sutton 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Kaimen Peebles 2-3, Ty Pena 3-3. 2B: Pena. HR: Peebles, Pena. RBI: Kyzon Garner, Easton Kerbs, Peebles 3, Pena 4, Cody Rydalch, Sutton.