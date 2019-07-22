At Twin Falls, the Idaho Falls Knights opened the Single-A Area C tournament with a pair of victories on Monday.
The Knights (21-18), the No. 3 seed in the East, defeated Jerome 8-4 in the tournament opener, then defeated the top-seeded Idaho Falls Grizzlies 2-0.
In the opener against Jerome, the Knights broke open a tie game with four runs in the bottom of the fifth, taking advantage of errors and a passed ball and an RBI single by Tyler Schultz. David Henze finished 3 for 4 with an RBI and Wade Capson picked up the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
The game with the Grizzlies turned into a pitching duel between Knights starter Dallin Weatherly (5 2/3 innings, 10 strikeouts, 0 runs) and Grizzlies starter Cruz Taylor (7.0 innings, 12 strikeouts, 2 runs). The outcome came down to a couple of key hits. Brant Piippo’s run-scoring triple in the second inning gave the Knights the lead and Caleb Bateman added an insurance run with an RBI single in the fourth.
Tyson Tolman got one out in relieve and David Henze closed it out in the seventh for the shutout.
MARSH VALLEY 12, IDAHO FALLS TITANS 2 (6 INNINGS): At Twin Falls, Marsh Valley put the game away with seven runs in the sixth inning. Tanner Berdrow had two RBIs for the Titans.
POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 6, IDAHO FALLS TIGERS 3: At Twin Falls, the Tigers held a 2-0 lead, but Pocatello scored five runs in the fifth inning and the Tigers couldn’t recover.
Eliot Jones finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Zack Lee was 2 for 4 with a RBI for the Tigers. Easton Eddie struck out seven in a complete-game win for Pocatello.