Friday’s American Legion baseball results
SOUTH FREMONT COUGARS 6, BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 4: At St. Anthony, Kyler Yancey knocked in a pair of runs for the Cougars (18-10) and Bridger Erickson finished 2 for 4. Yancey also picked up the win, striking out five in six innings. Payton Brooks led the Broncos (15-8) at the plate, finishing 3 for 4 with an RBI and run scored.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 24, ID PROSPECTS 3, 5 INNINGS: At Melaleuca Field, the Bandits belted out 18 hits in four innings and broke open a tight game with 10 run in the third inning and then adding 11 more in the fourth. Jaxon Sorenson finished 3 for 5 with five RBIs and three runs and Dallin Weatherly also had five RBIs.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 12, ID PROSPECTS 5: Melaleuca Field, Jordan Perez and Caden White each homered and David Henze had three RBIs for the Bandits (28-8).
POST 4 RUNNIN’ REBELS 12, SKYLINE GRIZZLIES AA 5: At Pocatello, a nine-run fourth inning proved the difference for the Rebels. Cruz Taylor finished 3 for 4 and Trey Olson knocked in two runs for the Grizzlies.
CODY (WYO) 12, MADISON AA CATS 2, 6 INNINGS: At Jackson, Cody took an early lead and the Cats struggled with seven errors. Kameron Kostial and Adrian Blanco each had an RBI for Madison.
POST 43 JACKSON GIANTS 10, MADISON 7: At Jackson, the Giants rallied late and put the game away with three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Kameron Kostial led the Bobcats with three RBIs.