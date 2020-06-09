Results from Tuesday’s American Legion baseball games.
MADISON AA CATS 13, HILLCREST AA 2, 5 INNINGS: In Rexburg, Madison jumped out to an early lead and pitcher Dylan Rydalch made it stand up by striking out 12 in a five-inning three-hitter. Mason Flanary finished 3 for 4 with five RBIs for the Cats.
MADISON AA CATS 14, HILLCREST AA 9: In Rexburg, the Cats pulled away with an eight-run sixth inning. Tyler Pena was 4 for 5 with two runs scored for Madison and Riley Sutton knocked in three runs. Pena also struck out eight in five innings of relief to earn the win.
BOZEMAN BUCKS 15. IDAHO FALLS TIGERS AA 5, 5 INNINGS: In Bozeman, the Bucks racked up 18 hits in five innings for the win. Chris Dompier finished 3 for 3 with three RBIs and a double for the Tigers.