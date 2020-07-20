Monday’s American Legion baseball results.
MADISON AA CATS 13, MINICO STORM 3, 5 INNINGS: At Minico, the Cats belted out 15 hits and put the game away with six runs in the fifth inning. Starter Kameron Kostial gave up just one hit in four innings to earn the win. Tyler Pena, Jace Leatham and Kostial each finished with two RBIs.
MADISON AA CATS 13, MINICO STORM 3, 5 INNINGS: At Minico, Mason Flanary hit two doubles and a triple and finished with five RBIs for the Cats (26-13). Kekoa Jensen finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
BURLEY GREEN SOX 7, BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 2: At Burley, the Green Sox broke open a close game with a six-run sixth inning. Payton Brooks, Eli Hayes and Benjamin Wilson each hit doubles for the Broncos.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 12, BURLEY GREEN SOX 1, 5 INNINGS: Stryker Wood hit a grand slam and finished with five RBIs and Jace Grimmett doubled twice and had two RBIs as the Broncos (16-9) earned the split. Nate Goodwin picked up the win, giving up two hits and one unearned run in five innings.