Results from Saturday’s American Legion baseball games.
MADISON AA CATS 17, BLUECHIIP WHITE 0, 5 INNINGS: In Rexburg, the Cats pounded out 13 hits. Tyler Pena, Marc Telford and Reid Nelson each knocked in three runs. Dylan Rydalch and Isaac Walker combined on a one-hit shutout.
MADISON AA CATS 11, BLUECHIP WHITE 4: At Rexburg, the Cats had 17 hits and pulled away early. Mason Flanary was 4 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Dylan Rydalch finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
IDAHO FALLS TIGERS 18, UT BLUECHIPS SOUTH 2: At Tautphaus Park, the Tigers jumped out to a 9-2 lead and cruised to the win. Dillon Seeley finished 2 for 4 with a double and triple and four RBIs to go with two runs scored. Merit Jones and Chris Dompier each had three RBIs.
SKYLINE GRIZZLIES AA 4, UTAH BLUECHIPS 2: At Skyline, Trey Olson’s RBI single to center in the fifth inning scored Logan Taggert with the eventual game-winner. Taggert finished 2 for 3 and Olson was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs and a run scored. Taggert also picked up the win on the mound, striking out six in a seven-inning complete game.
UTAH BLUECHIPS 12, SKYLINE GRIZZLIES 3: At Skyline, the Grizzlies were held to four hits and committed seven errors in the loss. Colton Cushman recorded an RBI for the Grizzlies.