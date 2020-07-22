Results from Wednesday’s American Legion baseball games.

MADISON AA CATS 10, IDAHO FALLS BEES AA: At Bonneville, the Cats held off a late charge by the Bees. Ceigan Sutton finished 2 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI and Jace Leatham, Brendon Ball and Reid Nelson each drove in two runs for Madison.

MADISON AA CATS 10, IDAHO FALLS BEES AA 5: At Bonneville, Madison took a 5-0 lead and held on for the doubleheader sweep. Brendon Ball led the Cats at the plate, finishing 3 for 4 with four RBIs. Ceigan Sutton knocked in a pair of runs and scored twice.