The Upper Valley Bulldogs were held to two hits and Mountainview put the game away with a pair of big innings on the way to a 9-2 victory.
Mountainview scored four runs in the second inning to take the early lead and padded the advantage with five runs in the fifth.
The Bulldogs dropped to 18-12.
MOUNTAINVIEW 9, UPPER VALLEY BULLDOGS 2
Bulldogs 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 2 2 3
Mountainview 0 4 0 0 5 0 x –9 7 4
BULLDOGS – Pitching: Bridger Erickson 4.1 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Karter Yancey 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. RBI: Erickson.
MOUNTAINVIEW – Pitching: Judge 7.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 6 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Burrell 2-3, Heinson 2-3. 2B: Burrell, Heinson 2. RBI: Grizzle 2, Stiokey 2, Heinson 3.