Excelsior Senior pounded out 11 hits in three innings and put the game away with a six-run second on the way to a 13-1 four-inning win over the East Idaho Rockies on Thursday.
Nick Fullmer and McGwire Jephson had doubles for the Rockies (11-19).
EXCELSIOR SENIOR 13, EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 1
Rockies 0 0 1 0 – 1 4 2
Excelsior 2 6 5 x –13 11 0
ROCKIES – Pitchers: Peyton Boudrero 2.1 IP, 9 H, 13 R, 12 ER, 0 K, 5 BB; Dayne Lounsbury 0.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: 2B: Nick Fullmer, McGwire Jephson. RBI: Taran Clark.
EXCELSIOR – Pitchers: Mitch Klass 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 7 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Jarod Wandersee 3-3, Will Sturek 2-2, Nick Thimsen 2-3. 2B: Evan Steingas. HR: Sturek, Wandersee. RBI: Steingas, Sturek 6, Thimsen, Wandersee 3.
IDAHO FALLS KNIGHTS 15, BARONS 3 (5 INNINGS): At Boise, the Knights scored early and often on the way to the five-inning victory.
Wade Capson finished 2 for 4 and knocked in four runs. Caleb Bateman had three RBIs for the Knights.
MADISON CATS SINGLE A 4, SPRING CREEK SNOWCOCKS 3: At Saint Anthony, Madison scored four runs in the fourth inning and made the lead stand up. Reid Nelson picked up the win in relief and Ikakai Jenson had a pair of RBIs.