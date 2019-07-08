At Rupert, the East Idaho Rockies swept a Double A doubleheader from Minico on Monday, rallying past the Storm 6-5 and 7-5.
The Rockies scored twice in the fifth and pulled ahead with three runs in the sixth in the opener, scoring the tying and go-ahead runs on a wild pitch and an error. Nick Fuller finished 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Rockies.
A four-run third inning, highlighted by back-to-back RBI singles by Moki Jensen and Trey Saathoff, proved enough of a cushion for the Rockies (15-20).
The Rockies are at the Twin Falls Cowboys today for a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m.
EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 6, MINICO STORM 5
Rockies 0 1 0 0 2 3 0 – 6 5 4
Storm 0 3 0 1 0 1 0 – 5 8 2
ROCKIES – Pitchers: Peyton Boudrero 6.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 K, 4 BB; Moki Jensen 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Nick Fullmer 3-4. 2B: Fullmer 2. RBI: Fullmer.
STORM – Pitchers: Traver Miller 5.1 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; Rylan Chandler 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Cannon Schow 2-3, Chandler 3-4. RBI: Kasen Carpenter, Chandler 3, Schow.
EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 7, MINICO STORM 5
Rockies 1 0 4 0 2 0 0 – 7 10 5
Storm 0 0 2 0 0 0 3 – 5 7 6
ROCKIES – Pitchers: Moki Jensen 3.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; McGwire Jephson 3.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Jephson 2-5, Landen Drake 2-4. 2B: L. Drake, Nick Fullmer. RBI: L. Drake 2, Jensen 2, Trey Saathoff.
STORM – Pitchers: Trey Fletcher 2.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Carson Schow 4.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Rylan Chandler 2-4. 2B: Chandler. HR: Blaze Dennis. RBI: Chandler, Dennis 3.
TWIN FALLS BLACKHAWKS 2, BLACKFOOT AA 0: At Twin Falls, Blackfoot was held hitless in a combined no-hitter by the Blackhawks. Twin Falls only managed five hits off of Jace Grimmett and Dosa Nappo, but runs in the second and third inning held up.
Blackfoot 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 0 2
TF 0 1 1 0 0 0 x – 2 5 1
BLACKFOOT – Pitchers: Jace Grimmett 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 2 BB; Dosa Nappo 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB.
TWIN FALLS – Pitchers: Rosas 6.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 6 K, 5 BB; Funke 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: 2B: Rambar, Knaup. RBI: LaGrone, Maxfield.
YAKIMA VALLEY PEPPERS 9, IDAHO FALLS A GRIZZLIES 1: At Coeur d’Alene, the Grizzlies were held to one hit in the five-inning loss. Yakima jumped out to a 4-0 lead after one inning and added three more runs in the third.