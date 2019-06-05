At St. Anthony, the East Idaho Rockies American Legion AA team swept a doubleheader from South Fremont on Wednesday to improve to 5-3.
The Rockies won the games 11-6 and 4-0.
Curtis Drake and Moki Jensen each drove in three runs in the opener. Dylan Rydalch pitched six shutout innings in the second game and Drake closed it out in the seventh.
The Rockies host the Post 43 Giants in a doubleheader on Saturday. South Fremont (1-3) plays a doubleheader at Twin Falls on Monday.
EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 11, SOUTH FREMONT 6
Rockies 2 4 2 1 2 0 0 — 11 12 2
S.Fremont 3 0 1 0 1 1 0 — 6 12 4
ROCKIES — Pitchers: Landon Drake 4.2 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Wyatt Gilbert 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 5 BB. Leading hitters: Curtis Drake 3-5, Mason Flanary 3-4. 2B: Peyton Boudrero, Curtis Drake, Moki Jensen. RBI: Curtis Drake 3, Flanary, Jensen 3, McGwire Jephson.
SOUTH FREMONT — Pitchers: Bridger Erickson 3.1 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 2 BB; Easton Kerbs 0.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Bryan Popocatl 3.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Karter Yancey 2-3, Popocatl 2-3, Payten Hollist 2-3, Kerbs 2-3. 2B: Hollist. RBI: Sawyer Klingler, Karter Yancey, Seth Klingler 3, Talon Maupin.
EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 4, SOUTH FREMONT 0
Rockies 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 — 4 7 0
S.Fremont 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 5 1
ROCKIES — Pitchers: Dylan Rydalch 6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 11 K, 3 BB; Curtis Drake 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Moki Jensen 2-4, Mason Flanary 2-3. 2B: McGwire Jephson. RBI: Flanary, Jephson.
SOUTH FREMONT — Pitchers: Reece Yancey 5.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Payten Hollist 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 3 BB.