Scores from Friday's American Legion games.
SKYLINE GRIZZLIES AA 12, SOUTH FREMONT COUGARS 2, 5 INNINGS: At Skyline, the Grizzlies pounded out 12 hits and 12 runs in four innings. Cruz Taylor knocked in two runs and Bentley Carter was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and three runs. Ryan Horvath also finished 2 for 3 and Colton Cushman added a pair of RBIs. Drew Nelson struck out three in a five-inning complete game to earn the win.
SOUTH FREMONT COUGARS 8, SKYLINE GRIZZLIES 6: At Skyline, the Cougars scored twice in the top of the seventh and held the lead. Bridger Erickson knocked in three runs, including the go-ahead run in the seventh and finished 3 for 4 for South Fremont. Logan Taggart homered and finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored for Skyline.
GREAT FALLS CHARGERS 4, IDAHO FALLS TIGERS AA 2: At Billings, Great Falls plated two runs in the first inning and made them stand up. Hayden Carlson finished 2 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI for the Tigers.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 10, ACES-LOVELAND 2, 5 INNINGS: In Bozeman, Kai Howell McGwire Jephson and Chandler Robinson combined on a two-hitter for the Bandits. Jephson also finished 2 for 2 with three RBIs and a run scored.
YAKIMA 6, BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 4, 6 INNINGS: In Belgrade, Montana, Yakima scored twice in the top of the sixth and a rally in the bottom of the inning by the Broncos came up short. Jaden Harris, Tyler Vance, Nate Goodwin and Mike Gardner each drove in runs for Blackfoot.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 5, BELGRADE (MT) 4: At Belgrade, Montana, Eli Hayes singled to right to drive in Tyler Vance with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh. Vance finished 3 for 3 with two runs scored. Mike Gardner was 2 for 3. Kyler Mills picked up the win with two innings of relief.