American Legion baseball scores from Friday.

SKYLINE GRIZZLIES AA 14, THUNDER RIDGE TITANS 4, 5 INNINGS: At Thunder Ridge, the Grizzlies jumped out early, collecting 12 hits in five innings for the mercy-rule win. Caden Taggart finished 3 for 3 with four runs and Logan Taggart was 2 for 5 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Cruz Taylor led Skyline with four RBI on a 2 for 2 effort.

SKYLINE GRIZZLIES AA 17, THUNDER RIDGE TITANS 6, 6 INNINGS: At Thunder Ridge, the Grizzlies hot offense continued in the nightcap with 19 hits. Caden Taggart, Cruz Taylor, Keegan Smith, Braden Owens and Ryan Horvath each knocked in two runs and George E. Price finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs for Skyline (8-3).

POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 8, IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 7, 8 INNINGS: At Melaleuca Field, Pocatello rallied to tie the game in seventh and then took the lead in the eighth on a wild pitch. David Henze knocked in two runs for the Bandits.

IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 19, POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 13: At Melaleuca Field, the Bandits earned the split despite making nine errors. Jaxon Sorenson finished 3 for 3 with five RBIs and three runs scored.

Scores

SOUTH FREMONT 5, MADISON AA CATS 3

SOUTH FREMONT 8, MADISON AA CATS 7