Results from Friday's American Legion baseball games.
SKYLINE GRIZZLIES AA 9, UTAH BLUECHIPS SOUTH 1: At Skyline, Cruz Taylor struck out eight and gave up just one hit and one run in a complete game win. Taylor also finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
SKYLINE GRIZZLIES AA 13, UTAH BLUECHIPS SOUTH 2, 5 INNINGS: At Skyline, the Grizzlies completed the sweep, pulling away early with a seven-run second inning. Cruz Taylor knocked in four runs and Logan Taggart was 3 for 4 with a homer, three RBIs and three runs scored. Bentley Carter struck out seven in five innings to earn the win for Skyline (4-1).
MADISON AA CATS 12, BLUECHIP WEST 2, 5 INNINGS: In Rexburg, the Cats pounded out 14 hits in the shortened game and took advantage of five errors. Kameron Kostial finished 3 for 4 and knocked in three runs and Tyler Pena and Mason Flanary each added two RBIs.
MADISON AA CATS 7, BLUECHIP WEST 6: In Rexburg, the Cats scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth, highlighted by a two-run single by Ceigan Sutton to put Madison in the lead. Tyler Pena also had two RBIs and Brendon Ball picked up the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for the Cats (9-3).
UT BLUECHIPS GREY 13, IDAHO FALLS TIGERS AA 7, 5 INNINGS: At Hillcrest, Bluechips Grey scored nine runs in the first inning on the way to the win. Zach Bridges and Dillon Seeley each scored two runs for the Tigers.
UT BLUECHIPS GREY 10, IDAHO FALLS TIGERS AA 8: At Hillcrest, the Tigers rallied late but couldn’t overcome a seven-run fourth inning by the Bluechips. Bradley Thompson finished 3 for 3 with two runs scored for the Tigers (5-6).