Saturday's American Legion baseball scores.
SOUTH FREMONT COUGARS 4, CANYON RIDGE 1: At St. Anthony, Kyler Yancey tossed a four-hitter, surrendering just one run as the Cougars held off Canyon Ridge. Yancey also doubled and finished with an RBI and a pair of runs scored.
CANYON RIDGE 10, SOUTH FREMONT COUGARS 8: At St. Anthony, a late rally came up short for the Cougars. Bridger Erickson and Kaimen Peebles at the top of the lineup combined for five runs scored, but it wasn’t enough. Karter Yancey led the team with three RBIs.
THUNDER RIDGE TITANS 11, HILLCREST KNIGHTS AA 2, 5 INNINGS: At Jackson, WY, Conner Hall finished 2 for 2 with two runs and Dylan Forsgren had a pair of RBIs while Parker Norman led the Titans with three hits and three RBIs. Kolby Landon picked up the win, striking out five and giving up one earned run in five innings.
JACKSON GIANTS 10, THUNDER RIDGE TITANS 3: At Jackson, WY, Jackson broke open a tight game with six runs over the fourth and fifth innings. Kaysen Isom finished 2 for 3 with a run and RBI and Parker Norman was 2 for 3 with a run for the Titans.
IDAHO FALLS TIGERS AA 19, ROCK SPRINGS 0, 4 INNINGS: At Jackson, WY, the Tigers had little trouble with Rock Springs, breaking the game open with 12 runs in the fourth. Tag Miller knocked in three runs and Dillon Seeley homered. Bradley Thompson notched the shutout win, tossing a three-hitter.
KENNEWICK OUTLAWS 9, IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 3: At Melaleuca Field, Kennewick broke the game open in the middle innings and the Bandits couldn’t recover. Jaxon Sorenson was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Outlaws starter Jacob Anderson held Idaho Falls to one run over six innings.
Scores
GREEN SOX 6, SHELLEY RUSSETS 3