American Legion baseball scores from Thursday’s games.
SOUTH FREMONT COUGARS 1, SKYLINE GRIZZLIES AA 0: At St. Anthony, a pitching duel between Skyline’s Landon Merzlock (6 IP, 5 H, 1 R) and South Fremont’s Bridger Erickson (7.0 IP, 4 H, 10 K) ended in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single to center by Kyler Yancey for the Cougars (10-6).
MADISON AA CATS 8, EVANSTON (WY) 0: In Jackson, Isaac Walker tossed five shutout inning, striking out six, and Mason Flanary closed it out. Reid Nelson and Jace Leatham each knocked in two runs for the Cats.
IDAHO FALLS TIGERS A 6, RIGBY TROJANS 5: The Tigers held off the Trojans, taking advantage of Trojan errors. Daeson Hunter and Max Ritchie each had two hits for the Tigers. Paxton Sheppard and Lucas Hawkes each knocked in two runs for Rigby.
EVANSTON (WY) 4, IDAHO FALLS TIGERS AA 3, 8 INNINGS: In Jackson, Evanston plated the winning run in the bottom of the eighth. Despite tallying just three hits, the Tigers tied the game in the bottom of the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Zack Lee, who finished with two RBIs for the Tigers (14-13).
LONE PEAK (UT) 2, IDAHO FALLS TIGERS AA 1: At Jackson, Lone Peak scratched out a run in the bottom of the sixth to win the tight game. Tigers starter Merit Jones struck out six in five innings. Tag Miller had the lone RBI.
LIGHTNING 12, IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 2: At Cheyenne, the Bandits fell in an early hole and couldn’t recover. Idaho Falls finished with just three hits. Caden White had a double and McGwire Jephson hit a triple.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 8, CHEYENNE 1: In Cheyenne, Dallin Weatherly (4.2 IP, 6K, 0 ER) earned the win as McGwire Jephson finished 2 for 3 with a triple and home run and two RBIs and three runs scored. Jaxon Sorenson also added two RBIs for Idaho Falls (12-6).
SKYLINE GRIZZLIES AA 7, GREEN SOX 2: At St. Anthony, Skyline took a 6-2 lead and made it stand up. Cruz Taylor scored twice and knocked in a run. Braden Owens also scored two runs. Drew Nelson struck out four to earn the complete-game victory for the Grizzlies (12-9).
THUNDER RIDGE TITANS 3, ROCK SPRINGS AA 2: The Titans took the lead in the top of the seventh as Ryker Hix and Conner Hall each had RBI singles to stake Thunder Ridge to a 3-1. Rock Springs scored a run in the bottom of the inning, but Gavin Hix closed it out. Starter Cyrus Johns (4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R) and Hicks combined for a three-hitter for the Titans (5-17-1).
EAGLES 10, RIGBY TROJANS 0, 6 INNINGS: Trey Saathoff finished 3 for 3 for Rigby but the Trojans (6-9-1) managed just five hits overall in the loss.