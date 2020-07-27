It was opening day of the American Legion AA state tournament on Monday. Here are the results.

IDAHO FALLS TIGERS 7, BLACKFOOT BRONCOS 6: In Rupert, Dillon Seeley’s single tied the game in the bottom of the seventh and Grayson Thomas provided the game-winning walk-off with a two-out single to center to score Seeley and send the Tigers into the next round. Seeley finished 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Zack Lee was 3 for 4. Leadoff hitter Tag Miller knocked in two runs for the Tigers (26-17). Benjamin Wilson and Nate Goodwin each had two RBIs for the Broncos (16-10).

TWIN FALLS COWBOYS 6, SKYLINE GRIZZLIES 3: In Rupert, Twin Falls took an early 5-0 lead and made it stand up. Logan Taggart knocked in a run and Trey Olson finished 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Grizzlies (27-17). Skyline will play Madison at 10 a.m. at Minico High School.

BURLEY GREEN SOX 10, MADISON CATS 4: In Rupert, the Green Sox broke open a close game with eight runs in the top of the sixth inning. Kameron Kostial hit a grand slam for Madison but it wasn’t enough as the Cats (28-14) committed eight errors.

POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 4, SOUTH FREMONT COUGARS 2: In Rupert, the Cougars trailed 3-0 early and never recovered as Dalton Jones struck out eight and gave up just five hits. Sawyer Klingler finished 2 for 3 and Kade Dixon and Bryson Forbush each had RBIs for South Fremont, which will play Blackfoot at 1 p.m. in the loser’s bracket.