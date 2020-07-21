Tuesday’s American Legion baseball scores
IDAHO FALLS TIGERS AA 12, BONNEVILLE 2, 5 INNINGS: At Bonneville, the top of the order provided the boost, with Tag Miller (3 for 3), Zack Bridges (2 for 3), Zack Lee (2 for 4) and Dillon Seeley each knocking in two runs. Hunter Miller also finished 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs and two runs scored. Seeley picked up the win with the five-inning complete game.
IDAHO FALLS TIGERS AA 16, BONNEVILLE 0, 5 INNINGS: At Bonneville, Zack Lee (3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 K) and Chris Dompier (2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 K) combined for the shutout and took advantage of the Tigers’ offensive outburst. Grayson Thomas had three RBIs for the Tigers (25-17).
LOS BANDITOS 13, IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 11: At Melaleuca Field, the teams combined for 25 hits and 24 runs. Tavyn Lords finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs and McGwire Jephson knocked in two runs for the Bandits. Bruer Webster 3 for 3 with two RBIs for the Banditos and Dalton Virgil knocked in four runs and homered and Austin Shirley added three RBIs.
LOS BANDITOS 5, IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 3: At Melaleuca Field, the Banditos scored four runs in the third and made it hold up. Jaxon Sorenson had two RBIs for the Bandits (30-10).
THUNDER RIDGE TITANS 7, SOUTH FREMONT COUGARS 6: At South Fremont, Cyrus Johns sacrifice fly brought home the eventual winning run in the bottom of the sixth. Sawyer Klinger struck out nine in five innings for South Fremont, but Dylan Forsgren earned the win with a complete game.
SOUTH FREMONT COUGARS 13, THUNDER RIDGE 11: At South Fremont, a fast start by the Cougars held up as Sawyer Klinger finished 2 for 3 with four RBI to lead the Cougars. Kaimen Peeble and Seth Klinger each drove in two runs for South Fremont (18-10). Dylan Forsgren knocked in three runs for the Titans (6-27-1).