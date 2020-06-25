Scores from Thursday's American Legion games.
IDAHO FALLS TIGERS AA 14, ROCKY MOUNTAIN (CO) 1, 6 INNINGS: In Billings, the Tigers put the game away with a 10-run sixth inning. Dillon Seeley led the way with three RBIs and Grayson Thomas and Jaxon Cherry each knocked in two runs.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 9, HELENA SENATORS 2: In Bozeman, Tavyn Lords finished 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs and Alex Cortez and David Henze each also drove in two runs.
BOZEMAN BUCKS 10, IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 9: In Bozeman, the Bucks rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh to down the Bandits. Tavin Lords and Jaxon Sorenson each hit doubles and triples and McGwire Jephson homered for the Bandits.
SKYLINE GRIZZLIES AA 7, MADISON AA CATS 0: At Rexburg, Cruz Taylor tossed six shutout innings, giving up just one hit to earn the win. Taylor also had three RBIs for the Grizzlies.
MADISON AA CATS 6, SKYLINE GRIZZLIES AA 0: At Rexburg, Isaac Walker struck out nine and finished with a one-hit shutout. Walker also finished 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs.
BLACKFOOT 18, JACKSON GIANTS 2, 5 INNINGS: At Bozeman, Candon Dale and Payton Brooks didn’t give an earned run in a combined five innings. Benjamin Wilson, Jace Grimmett, Nate Goodwin and Dahle each drove in a pair of runs.