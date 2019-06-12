At Thunder Ridge, the Idaho Falls Tigers rallied past the Thunder Ridge Titans 12-9 in the opener of an American Legion A doubleheader on Wednesday. The Tigers earned the sweep with an 18-6 win in the nightcap, putting the game away with 13 runs in the second inning.
In the opener, the Tigers scored nine runs in the fifth through seventh innings to overcome a 7-2 deficit. Zack Lee finished 3 for 5 with three RBIs and Dylan Seeley also had three hits and three RBIs for the Tigers. Merit Jones picked up the win in relief. Dylan Forsgren knocked in four runs for the Titans.
Eliot Jones hit a grand slam and finished with five RBIs for the Tigers (4-4) in the second game. Ayson Webb finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Titans (1-5).
The Tigers play a doubleheader at Blackfoot on Saturday. The Titans host Bonneville for a doubleheader on Friday.