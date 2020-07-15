American Legion baseball results from Wednesday’s games.
IDAHO FALLS TIGERS AA 8, SKYLINE GRIZZLIES AA 4: At Tautphaus Park, Bradley Thompson was 2 for 3 with three runs scored as the Tigers held off the Grizzlies. Zack Lee struck out six in the complete-game victory. Trey Olson finished 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs for Skyline.
IDAHO FALLS TIGERS AA 6, SKYLINE GRIZZLIES 5: At Tautphaus Park, the Tigers rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth to overtake the Grizzlies. Chris Dompier doubled in the tying run and Dillon Seeley followed with a double to left to score Dompier with the go-ahead run in the sixth for the Tigers (22-16). Cruz Taylor was 3 for 4 with an RBI and Trey Olson had two RBIs for Skyline (20-14).
RIGBY TROJANS AA 8, BONNEVILLE 7, 8 INNINGS: The teams combined for 27 hits but the winning run came when Kolby Osbourn scored in the bottom of the eighth on a wild pitch. Osbourn finished with two RBIs and Trey Saathoff was 3 for 4 with an RBI and run scored.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 12, KIMBERLY ASTROS 8: At Kimberly, the Broncos rallied from an early deficit with nine runs over the fourth and fifth innings. The top of the order did most of the damage for Blackfoot with Benjamin Wilson, Jaden Harris and Tyler Vance each knocking in two runs and cleanup hitter Jace Grimmett finishing 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS AA 14, KIMBERLY ASTROS 0, 5 INNINGS: At Kimberly, the Broncos earned the sweep, plating 10 runs in the first two innings. Jace Grimmett was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Mike Gardner and Kyler Mills each knocked in two runs. Payton Brooks however led the way with three doubles and four RBIs as the Broncos improved to 15-7. Jaden Harris pitched five shutout innings for the win.
POST 4 RUNNIN’ REBELS 10, THUNDER RIDGE TITANS 0, 5 INNINGS: At Halliwell Park, the Titans were held to three hits as the Rebels built an early lead. Cyrus Johns had a double for Thunder Ridge.
POST 4 RUNNIN’ REBELS 26, THUNDER RIDGE TITANS 3, 5 INNINGS: At Halliwell Park, the Rebels scored 10 runs in the first inning and never looked back. Collin Webb and Dylan Forsgren each had hits for the Titans (5-26-1).
Scores
BONNEVILLE 10, RIGBY TROJANS AA 2, 5 INNINGS