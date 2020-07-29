Results from Wednesday’s American Legion AA state tournament.
TWIN FALLS COWBOYS 5, IDAHO FALLS TIGERS 4: In Rupert, Twin Falls scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game and then plated the eventual game-winner in the bottom of the sixth to send the Tigers into the loser’s bracket. Bradley Thompson doubled and drove in two runs for Idaho Falls (27-18), who will play Burley at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
BURLEY GREEN SOX 9, BLACKFOOT BRONCOS 8: In Rupert, Burley rallied late and scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to end Blackfoot’s state tournament. Stryker Wood finished 3 for 3 with two doubles, an RBI and a run for the Broncos (19-12) and Payton Brooks and Eli Hayes each had a pair of RBIs.
POCATELLO RUNNIN’ REBELS 10, SKYLINE GRIZZLIES 5, 9 INNINGS: In Rupert, Skyline scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth and tied the game on an RBI single by Cruz Taylor in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough as Pocatello scored five in the top of the ninth to advance in the loser’s bracket. Taylor and Logan Taggart each had two hits for Skyline (22-18).