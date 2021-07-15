The Upper Valley Bulldogs split a doubleheader with Twin Falls on Thursday, taking the first game 5-1 and dropping the nightcap 5-4.

The Bulldogs (19-13) scored all five runs in the fifth inning of the first game, taking advantage of a couple of errors by Twin Falls.

The Cowboys scored twice in the fifth inning of the second game to rally for the win.

TWIN FALLS 5, UPPER VALLEY 4

Twin Falls 3 0 0 0 2 0 0 – 5 10 2

Upper Valley 0 1 2 1 0 0 0 – 4 9 0

TWIN FALLS – Pitching: Luke Moon 2.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Otho Savage 4.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Magnum Hofsetter 2-4, Tyler Horner 3-4, Wyatt Solosabal 2-3. 2B: Gary Ford, Hofsetter 2, Horner. HR: Horner. RBI: Horner 3, Savage, Solosabal.

UPPER VALLEY – Pitching: Dylan Rydalch 5.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 9 K, 0 BB; Karter Yancey 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Jace Leatham 3-4. 2B: Kaimen Peebles. RBI: Ty Pena, Karter Yancey.

UPPER VALLEY 5, TWIN FALLS 1

Twin Falls 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 – 1 6 3

Upper Valley 0 0 0 0 5 0 x – 5 4 0

TWIN FALLS – Pitching: Nolan Hardesty 4.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Wyatt Solosabal 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Magnum Hofsetter 2-4, Otho Savage 2-3. 2B: Savage 2. RBI: Savage.

UPPER VALLEY – Pitching: Bridger Erickson 6.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 2 BB; Kameron Kostial 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. RBI: Cody Rydalch, Karter Yancey.