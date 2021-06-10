At Hyrum, Utah, the Upper Valley Bulldogs rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth to down GOMCBASEBALL to improve to 7-2 on the season.
Dylan Rydalch struck out 12 and allowed just two hits in the complete-game win.
UPPER VALLY BULLDOGS 4, GOMCBASEBALL 2
GMCB 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 – 2 2 4
Upper Valley 1 0 0 0 0 3 x – 4 5 1
GMCB – Pitching: Nathan Rowley 6.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 6 K, 4 BB. 2B: Andrew Neilson. RBI: Porter Budge, Neilson.
UPPER VALLEY – Pitching: Dylan Rydalch 7.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 12 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Kyzon Garner 2-3. 3B: Kameron Kostial. RBI: Landen Drake.