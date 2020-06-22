American Legion baseball scores from Monday.
UPPER VALLEY COUGARS 10, KIMBERLY ASTROS 0, 5 INNINGS: At St. Anthony, Karter Yancey threw a shutout in Upper Valley's win over Kimberly.
Yancey allowed no runs on four hits while walking three and striking out four. He also went 3 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs and a double.
Kyler Yancey went 2 for 3 with two RBIs while Kaimen Peebles had a triple and an RBI.
KIMBERLY ASTROS 6, UPPER VALLEY COUGARS 3: At St. Anthony, Kimberly took game two from Upper Valey to split a doubleheader.
Upper Valley committed three errors in the loss. The Astros led 4-2 after three innings before tacking on two more runs in the seventh.
Kaimen Peebles went 2 for 3 with three RBIs to lead Upper Valley (8-4), which plays a doubleheader today versus the Idaho Falls Tigers.