At Hyrum, Utah, Upper Valley’s Karter Yancey belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to defeat North Fremont 10-9 Friday in the Logan tournament.
Yancey finished with three RBIs on the game and Dylan Rydalch knocked in two runs.
UPPER VALLEY 10, NORTH FREMONT 9
North Fremont 4 0 0 4 0 0 0 1 – 9 18 0
Upper Valley 1 0 0 0 3 2 2 2 – 10 12 2
NORTH FREMONT – NA
UPPER VALLEY – Pitching: Sawyer Klingler 3.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Landen Drake 4.2 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Jace Leatham 3-5, Dyan Rydalch 2-5, Karter Yancey 3-4. 2B: Dylan Rydalch. HR: Karter Yancey. RBI: Cody Rydalch, Landen Drake, Kyzon Garner, Kameron Kostial, Dylan Rydalch 2, Karter Yancey 3.
FARMINGTON 8, UPPER VALLEY 1: At Hyrum, Utah, Farmington took an early lead in the later game and padded the lead late as the Bulldogs (8-3) were held to five singles.
FARMINGTON 8, UPPER VALLEY 1
Upper Valley 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 – 1 5 2
Farmington 1 1 0 0 3 3 x – 8 9 0
UPPER VALLEY – Pitching: Seth Klingler 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Sawyer Klingler 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Karter Yancey 1.1 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 3 BB; Kameron Kostial 1.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. RBI: Riley Sutton.
FARMINGTON – NA
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 7, IDAHO PROSPECTS 7: At Caldwell, Kai Howell scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh and the game ended in a tie.
The Bandits (7-3-1) rallied to score four times in the sixth inning.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 7, IDAHO PROSPECTS 7
IBP 0 4 1 2 0 0 0 – 7 6 4
Idaho Falls 1 1 0 0 0 4 1 – 75 4
IBP – NA
IDAHO FALLS – Pitching: Jacob Perez 3.0 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Chandler Robinson 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K. Leading hitters: McGwire Jephson 2-3. RBI: Kai Howell, Tyler Schultz, Ayson Webb.