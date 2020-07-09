American Legion baseball scores from Thursday's games.
UPPER VALLEY 16, HILLCREST KNIGHTS AA 6: At Hillcrest, the Knights gave up 14 runs in the final two innings en route to a loss.
The teams combined for 16 hits and 11 errors. Kaimen Peebles went 2 for 2 for Upper Valley. Tyler Schultz went 2 for 2 and Jayden Freeman went 2 for 4 with an RBI for Hillcrest.
UPPER VALLEY 3, HILLCREST KNIGHTS AA 0: At Hillcrest, the Knights dropped game two of a doubleheader.
Bridger Erickson threw a one-hitter for the win on the mound, allowing no runs while walking one and striking out nine in seven innings. Easton Kerbs went 2 for 3 with a double for Upper Valley.