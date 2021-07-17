The Upper Valley Bulldogs swept Canyon Ridge 9-8 and 14-5 on Saturday.

Tyler Pena’s single to center in the bottom of the seventh proved the game winner in the nightcap. Kaimen Peebles homered and had two RBIs.

Upper Valley (21-13) had little trouble in the opener, scoring six runs in the first inning with five different players knocking in runs in the shortened game.

UPPER VALLEY 14, CANYON RIDGE 4, 5 INNINGS

Canyon Ridge 3 1 0 0 0 – 4 7 4

Upper Valley 6 2 0 6 x – 14 7 1

CANYON RIDGE – Pitching: Price 2.2 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 4 BB; Funke 1.1 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Alcala 2-2, Summerfield 2-3. 2B: Alcala. RBI: LaGrone, Moore 2, Funke.

UPPER VALLEY – Pitching: Landen Drake 3.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 K, 3 BB; Easton Kerbs 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Jace Leatham 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Drake 2-3. 2B: Ty Pena. RBI: Drake 2, Kerbs 2, Sawyer Klingler, Riley Sutton, Karter Yancey 2.

UPPER VALLEY 9, CANYON RIDGE 8

Canyon Ridge 0 0 5 2 0 1 0 – 8 7 4

Upper Valley 2 1 1 2 0 1 2 – 9 9 1

CANYON RIDGE – NA

UPPER VALLEY – Pitching: Kameron Kostial 3.0 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 3 BB; Sawyer Klingler 3.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Riley Sutton 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Kaimen Peebles 2-4, Bridger Erickson 2-4. 2B: Seth Klingler. HR: Peebles. RBI: Cody Rydalch, Landen Drake, Erickson, Peebles 2, Ty Pena, Dylan Rydalch, Karter Yancey.