Players of the Year by sport
Football: Keegan Thompson, Rigby
Boys soccer: Jerry Lopez, Thunder Ridge
Boys cross country: Zac Bright, Idaho Falls
Girls cross country: Sariah Harrison, Skyline
Girls soccer: Teresa Ledezma, Skyline
Volleyball: Sadie Lott, Bonneville
Boys swimming: Gavin Dustin, Skyline
Girls swimming: Tayla Liddle, Idaho Falls
Boys basketball: Britton Berrett, Rigby
Girls basketball: Sadie Lott, Bonneville
Wrestling: Matthew Boone, Bonneville
5A/4A Boys Athlete of the Year
Keegan Thompson, Rigby
5A/4A Girls Athlete of the Year
Makayla Sorensen, Bonneville
5A/4A Boys Coach of the Year
Armando Gonzalez, Rigby football
5A/4A Girls Coach of the Year
Ryan Erikson, Bonneville basketball
5A/4A Boys Team of the Year
Rigby football
5A/4A Girls Team of the Year
Bonneville volleyball
3A/2A Boys Athlete of the Year
Johnathan Simmons, Salmon
3A/2A Girls Athlete of the Year
Hailey Gee, Firth
3A/2A Boys Coach of the Year
Chris Harris, Ririe wrestling
3A/2A Girls Coach of the Year
Jake Landon, Ririe basketball
3A/2A Boys Team of the Year
Ririe wrestling
3A/2A Girls Team of the Year
Firth volleyball
1A Boys Athlete of the Year
Keyan Cummins, Butte County
1A Girls Athlete of the Year
Joanna Hayes, Watersprings
1A Boys Coach of the Year
Kelvin Krosch, Mackay basketball
1A Girls Coach of the Year
Robyn King, Watersprings volleyball
1A Boys Team of the Year
Lost Rivers football
1A Girls Team of the Year
Watersprings volleyball
Overall Boys Athlete of the Year
Keegan Thompson, Rigby
Overall Girls Athlete of the Year
Sadie Lott, Bonneville
Overall Boys Coach of the Year
Armando Gonzalez, Rigby football
Overall Girls Coach of the Year
Alan McMurtrey, Idaho Falls Cross-Country
Overall Boys Team of the Year
Rigby football
Overall Girls Team of the Year
Bonneville basketball
Breakthrough Award
Thunder Ridge volleyball