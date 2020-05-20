Players of the Year by sport

Football: Keegan Thompson, Rigby

Boys soccer: Jerry Lopez, Thunder Ridge

Boys cross country: Zac Bright, Idaho Falls

Girls cross country: Sariah Harrison, Skyline

Girls soccer: Teresa Ledezma, Skyline

Volleyball: Sadie Lott, Bonneville

Boys swimming: Gavin Dustin, Skyline

Girls swimming: Tayla Liddle, Idaho Falls

Boys basketball: Britton Berrett, Rigby

Girls basketball: Sadie Lott, Bonneville

Wrestling: Matthew Boone, Bonneville

5A/4A Boys Athlete of the Year

Keegan Thompson, Rigby

5A/4A Girls Athlete of the Year

Makayla Sorensen, Bonneville

5A/4A Boys Coach of the Year

Armando Gonzalez, Rigby football

5A/4A Girls Coach of the Year

Ryan Erikson, Bonneville basketball

5A/4A Boys Team of the Year

Rigby football

5A/4A Girls Team of the Year

Bonneville volleyball

3A/2A Boys Athlete of the Year

Johnathan Simmons, Salmon

3A/2A Girls Athlete of the Year

Hailey Gee, Firth

3A/2A Boys Coach of the Year

Chris Harris, Ririe wrestling

3A/2A Girls Coach of the Year

Jake Landon, Ririe basketball

3A/2A Boys Team of the Year

Ririe wrestling

3A/2A Girls Team of the Year

Firth volleyball

1A Boys Athlete of the Year

Keyan Cummins, Butte County

1A Girls Athlete of the Year

Joanna Hayes, Watersprings

1A Boys Coach of the Year

Kelvin Krosch, Mackay basketball

1A Girls Coach of the Year

Robyn King, Watersprings volleyball

1A Boys Team of the Year

Lost Rivers football

1A Girls Team of the Year

Watersprings volleyball

Overall Boys Athlete of the Year

Keegan Thompson, Rigby

Overall Girls Athlete of the Year

Sadie Lott, Bonneville

Overall Boys Coach of the Year

Armando Gonzalez, Rigby football

Overall Girls Coach of the Year

Alan McMurtrey, Idaho Falls Cross-Country

Overall Boys Team of the Year

Rigby football

Overall Girls Team of the Year

Bonneville basketball

Breakthrough Award

Thunder Ridge volleyball

 