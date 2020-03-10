The 2019-20 high school basketball season comes to an end tonight in District 6 with the annual senior showcase at Bonneville High School.
This is the fifth year in a row the evening's festivities have been divided into 3A/2A/1A and 5A/4A. The first game is the 3A/2A/1A girls game at 5 p.m. followed by the 5A/4A girls game at 6 p.m. The coed 3-point shooting contest will be at 6:50 followed by the annual presentation of scholarships from District 6 officials. The first boys game, the 3A/2A/1A boys gasme, will be at 7:15 p.m. followed by the slam dunk contest at 8:15 p.m. and the 5A/4A boys game at 8:30 p.m.
3A/2A/1A Boys West (dark uniforms)
Hadley Miller, Sugar-Salem
Tanner Harris, Sugar-Salem
Kyler Handy, Sugar-Salem
Jace Neville, South Fremont
Carson Reiley, Teton
Dusty Hess, Teton
Ryker Player, Ririe
Bridger Hansen, Butte County
Sage Cummins, Butte County
Josh Shannon, Taylor’s Crossing
Coaches: Shawn Freeman, Sugar-Salem; Radley Gamett, Butte County
3A/2A/1A Boys East (light uniforms)
Paul Wynn, North Fremont
Jordan Hess, North Fremont
Branson Morton, West Jefferson
Landen Larsen, West Jefferson
Jace Erickson, Firth
Canon Carpenter, Firth
Brax Kauffman, Salmon
Jacoda Whitworth, Mackay
Carson Ammar, Challis
Brian Murdock, Clark County
Coaches: Shannon Hill, North Fremont; Kelvin Krosch, Mackay
5A/4A Boys West (dark uniforms)
Britton Berrett, Rigby
Tanoa Togiai, Rigby
Keegan Thompson, Rigby
Bryce Uffens, Rigby
Cruz Taylor, Skyline
Kegan Hollist, Shelley
Keynion Clark, Idaho Falls
Spencer Moore, Idaho Falls
Ryan Farnsworth, Idaho Falls
Coach: Justin Jones, Rigby
5A/4A Boys East (light uniforms)
Jett Shelley, Shelley
Reece Robinson, Shelley
Isiah Thomas, Blackfoot
Dawson Wills, Madison
Carson Downey, Madison
Wesley Jensen, Madison
Kayden Toldson, Thunder Ridge
Luke Patterson, Hillcrest
Dallin Weatherly, Hillcrest
Jordan Perez, Bonneville
Coach: Cody Shelley, Blackfoot
3A/2A/1A Girls West (dark uniforms)
Michelle Luke, Sugar-Salem
Macey Fillmore, Sugar-Salem
Sarenady Price, Sugar-Salem
Karlie Thueson, South Fremont
Tyleigh Hill, South Fremont
Hailey Gee, Firth
Ellie Miller, North Fremont
Remi Litton, North Fremont
Kelsey Isham, Butte County
Joanna Hayes, Watersprings
Coaches: Crystal Carpenter, Sugar-Salem; Carla Hansen, Butte County
3A/2A/1A Girls East (light uniforms)
Waklee Kunz, Teton
Cambrie Streit, Teton
Aspen Lasson, Teton
Annalea Brown, Teton
Abigail Thomas, Teton
Jordan Scott, Ririe
Saige Moss, West Jefferson
Tessa Gregory, Challis
Gaby Hernandez, Clark County
Aspyn Waslow, Mackay
Coaches: Jake Landon, Ririe; Kashia Whitworth, Mackay
5A/4A Girls West (dark uniforms)
Macie Gordon, Madison
Maddie Jensen, Madison
Sadie Lott, Bonneville
Makayla Sorensen, Bonneville
Sage Leishman, Bonneville
Morgan Tucker, Idaho Falls
Caroline Keller, Idaho Falls
Kassidy Arzola, Shelley
Brooke Kidman, Shelley
Coach: Ryan Erikson, Bonneville
5A/4A Girls East (light uniforms)
Ruby Murdoch, Rigby
Brindy Shipper, Rigby
Gracie Andersen, Blackfoot
Kristen Thomas, Blackfoot
Trynity Larsen, Hillcrest
Hallie Carlson, Hillcrest
Baily Jones, Hillcrest
Avery Turnage, Thunder Ridge
Macy Olson, Skyline
Coach: Troy Shippen, Rigby