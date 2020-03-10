District 6 Senior Showcase
Rigby’s Easton Martin competes during the slam dunk contest last season as part of the District 6 Senior Showcase Basketball Games.

 JOHN ROARK | jroark@postregister.com

The 2019-20 high school basketball season comes to an end tonight in District 6 with the annual senior showcase at Bonneville High School.

This is the fifth year in a row the evening's festivities have been divided into 3A/2A/1A and 5A/4A. The first game is the 3A/2A/1A girls game at 5 p.m. followed by the 5A/4A girls game at 6 p.m. The coed 3-point shooting contest will be at 6:50 followed by the annual presentation of scholarships from District 6 officials. The first boys game, the 3A/2A/1A boys gasme, will be at 7:15 p.m. followed by the slam dunk contest at 8:15 p.m. and the 5A/4A boys game at 8:30 p.m.

3A/2A/1A Boys West (dark uniforms)

Hadley Miller, Sugar-Salem

Tanner Harris, Sugar-Salem

Kyler Handy, Sugar-Salem

Jace Neville, South Fremont

Carson Reiley, Teton

Dusty Hess, Teton

Ryker Player, Ririe

Bridger Hansen, Butte County

Sage Cummins, Butte County

Josh Shannon, Taylor’s Crossing

Coaches: Shawn Freeman, Sugar-Salem; Radley Gamett, Butte County

3A/2A/1A Boys East (light uniforms)

Paul Wynn, North Fremont

Jordan Hess, North Fremont

Branson Morton, West Jefferson

Landen Larsen, West Jefferson

Jace Erickson, Firth

Canon Carpenter, Firth

Brax Kauffman, Salmon

Jacoda Whitworth, Mackay

Carson Ammar, Challis

Brian Murdock, Clark County

Coaches: Shannon Hill, North Fremont; Kelvin Krosch, Mackay

5A/4A Boys West (dark uniforms)

Britton Berrett, Rigby

Tanoa Togiai, Rigby

Keegan Thompson, Rigby

Bryce Uffens, Rigby

Cruz Taylor, Skyline

Kegan Hollist, Shelley

Keynion Clark, Idaho Falls

Spencer Moore, Idaho Falls

Ryan Farnsworth, Idaho Falls

Coach: Justin Jones, Rigby

5A/4A Boys East (light uniforms)

Jett Shelley, Shelley

Reece Robinson, Shelley

Isiah Thomas, Blackfoot

Dawson Wills, Madison

Carson Downey, Madison

Wesley Jensen, Madison

Kayden Toldson, Thunder Ridge

Luke Patterson, Hillcrest

Dallin Weatherly, Hillcrest

Jordan Perez, Bonneville

Coach: Cody Shelley, Blackfoot

3A/2A/1A Girls West (dark uniforms)

Michelle Luke, Sugar-Salem

Macey Fillmore, Sugar-Salem

Sarenady Price, Sugar-Salem

Karlie Thueson, South Fremont

Tyleigh Hill, South Fremont

Hailey Gee, Firth

Ellie Miller, North Fremont

Remi Litton, North Fremont

Kelsey Isham, Butte County

Joanna Hayes, Watersprings

Coaches: Crystal Carpenter, Sugar-Salem; Carla Hansen, Butte County

3A/2A/1A Girls East (light uniforms)

Waklee Kunz, Teton

Cambrie Streit, Teton

Aspen Lasson, Teton

Annalea Brown, Teton

Abigail Thomas, Teton

Jordan Scott, Ririe

Saige Moss, West Jefferson

Tessa Gregory, Challis

Gaby Hernandez, Clark County

Aspyn Waslow, Mackay

Coaches: Jake Landon, Ririe; Kashia Whitworth, Mackay

5A/4A Girls West (dark uniforms)

Macie Gordon, Madison

Maddie Jensen, Madison

Sadie Lott, Bonneville

Makayla Sorensen, Bonneville

Sage Leishman, Bonneville

Morgan Tucker, Idaho Falls

Caroline Keller, Idaho Falls

Kassidy Arzola, Shelley

Brooke Kidman, Shelley

Coach: Ryan Erikson, Bonneville

5A/4A Girls East (light uniforms)

Ruby Murdoch, Rigby

Brindy Shipper, Rigby

Gracie Andersen, Blackfoot

Kristen Thomas, Blackfoot

Trynity Larsen, Hillcrest

Hallie Carlson, Hillcrest

Baily Jones, Hillcrest

Avery Turnage, Thunder Ridge

Macy Olson, Skyline

Coach: Troy Shippen, Rigby

