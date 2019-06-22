The Idaho Falls Chukars win streak is still alive.
Rhett Aplin belted a three-run homer to right with two out in the bottom of the ninth, giving Idaho Falls a come-from-behind 8-6 victory over the Billings Mustangs on Saturday night.
Billings rallied for three runs in the seventh to take the lead, then added three insurance runs in the top of the ninth for a 6-2 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth.
But the Chukars (8-0) rallied as Michael Emodi walked to open the bottom of the ninth and Ismaldo Rodriguez followed with a homer to right to close the gap to 6-4. Clay Dungan doubled to center to score Kember Nacero, who had singled, to pull the Chukars within 6-5. Jose Marquez was hit by a pitch to put the winning run on base. After Brady McConnell struck out, Aplin followed with his second homer of the night on a 3-1 pitch.
Idaho Falls led 2-0 in the seventh inning, but the Mustangs scored three runs to take the lead.
The Chukars loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning, but couldn't score. They also had a runner on third in the eighth, but couldn't push across the tying run as reliever Johnnie Schneider struck out Juan Carlos Negret to end the threat.
Idaho Falls built its early lead when Emodi hit his third home run of the season in the second inning, and Alpin hit a homer in the fourth.
Anthony Veneziano, a 10th-round pick this season out of Coastal Carolina, made his first professional start, striking out four and giving up three hits in 3.2 innings.
The series continues today when the Chukars host the Mustangs (1-7) at 4 p.m. at Melaleuca Field.
Notes: Roster moves on Saturday.
RHP Brad Bonnenfant assigned to Idaho Falls from AZL Royals. IF Brady McConnell assigned to Idaho Falls from AZL Royals. LHP Austin Manning assigned to Idaho Falls. C Wyatt Mascarella signed professional contract and assigned to Idaho Falls