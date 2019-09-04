At Melaleuca Field, Rhett Aplin hit a walk-off single with two out in the 10th inning on Wednesday night, lifting the Idaho Falls Chukars to a 2-1 victory over Great Falls.
The game was battle of attrition between the bullpens as Idaho Falls scored a run in the first and Great Falls scored in the fifth, but neither team could push across another run until the 10th.
The Chukars (32-40, 11-24 second half) used five pitchers, with Brad Bonnenfant picking up the win in the 10th. Starter Alec Marsh gave up just one hit and struck out three in three innings.
Aplin, who already had two hits in the game, hit the first pitch he saw from Connor Reich into left field in the 10th, scoring Kember Nacero, who began the inning on second base.
The series continues today at 7:15 p.m. Probables are RHP Stephen Ridings for the Chukars and RHP Jason Morgan for the Voyagers (33-38, 18-16).
Roster transaction: INF Jimmy Govern assigned to Idaho Falls from Omaha.