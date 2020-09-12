It was an interesting Friday night for area 4A football teams playing out of conference matchups.
Skyline, which had moved to No. 1 in the 4A state media poll, got all it could handle from defending state 5A champion Rigby. Blackfoot held of off Snake River and Hillcrest's running game returned in a win against Madison.
Here are some highlights from Friday's games.
Rigby's defense too much for Skyline
It’s not that Payton “PV” Van Steenkiste is greedy.
It’s just that he knows when there is room for improvement.
With a career-best two interceptions during a 47-22 walloping of the 4A state No. 1 Skyline Grizzlies on Friday night, PV shrugged off the defensive achievement with a perfectionist’s air.
“Shoulda had one more,” the Rigby senior said. “At least one more.”
PV set the tone for the Rigby defense on the first series of the game, jumping a route to intercept Skyline quarterback Cade Marlow.
That pick set up a short 25-yard field for the host Trojans, and the first of four first-half touchdowns.
Rigby held the vaunted Skyline offense to just 67 first-half yards, forcing either a turnover or a 3-and-out on five of the Grizzlies’ first six possessions.
“Our defense made some big mistakes last week in Post Falls, and we wanted to come out tonight and correct some of that,” PV said. “Skyline is a great team, and we knew we wanted to come out tonight and limit their big plays.”
The Rigby defense did just that, setting up the Trojans’ offense on the happy side of the 50-yard line.
Every time Skyline gave the Rigby offense a short field to work with in the first half, the Trojans made them pay.
Rigby converted drives of 25, 47, 46 and 46 yards, failing to score only on its two possessions that did not begin in Skyline territory.
Paul Lambert/For the Post Register
Thunder Ridge holds off Idaho Falls
Thunder Ridge registered its first win of the season with a 35-7 home victory over Idaho Falls.
“This is the best that the defense has played, no doubt about it,” coach Jeff Marshall said. “The consistency (impressed me), honestly. Pretty consistent.”
Thunder Ridge’s defense tallied three interceptions, four sacks and had no trouble with bad field position, climbing out of bad spots by nabbing turnovers through the air and on downs. Carter Jardine, Max Whitehouse and Parker Norman — the last two on back-to-back possessions — intercepted passes for the Titans, who permitted just 267 yards of offense.
The one mistake Thunder Ridge made on defense — the most noticeable, at least — came when Idaho Falls running back Kyan Jesperson opened the second half with a 61-yard touchdown rush, which trimmed Thunder Ridge’s lead to 21-7.
From there, though, it was all Titans.
One of the biggest reasons for that: Kaysen Isom. Thunder Ridge’s versatile senior, posted 21 carries for 230 yards and three touchdowns, plus two receptions for 48 yards. His touchdowns came on rushes of 3, 45 and 8 yards. Like his team’s defense, Isom was, well, consistent.
Not that he took any of the credit for it.
“It was really just the offensive line,” Isom said. “We’ve been working hard this last week in practice, preparing for our homecoming game. We had a heck of a crowd. They came out and cheered us on, and that led us to victory.”
In fairness, Thunder Ridge’s defense had plenty to do with that. The Titans got steady pressure on Tiger quarterback Skyler Olsen, who completed just 13 of 29 passes for 136 yards and three interceptions.
Greg Woods/Post Register
Hillcrest running game, defense prove hard to beat
Hillcrest's defense shut out Madison in the second half Friday on the way to a 42-28 win.
The game was tied at 28-28 at the half, with the Knights scoring 21 points in the first quarter and the Bobcats responding with 21 points in the second quarter.
Hillcrest threw the ball just one time in the game, but got plenty of production from Demik Hatch, who ran for 140 yards and four touchdowns, and Tre Kofe, who finished with 127 yards and a score. Sheldon Nelson added 93 rushing yards, most coming on a 70-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Aiden Nield and Tayson Pinegar recorded 6.5 and 6.0 tackles, respectively, for Hillcrest (2-1).
Blackfoot outlasts Snake River
Teegan Thomas ran for a touchdown and Jace Grimmett passed for two scores as the Broncos improved to 3-0 with a 21-18 win over the Panthers.
Mountain Rivers Conference off to strong start
Sugar-Salem, South Fremont and Teton all picked up wins on Friday.
The Diggers and Cougars improved to 3-0 while Teton has won two straight after a loss to Jackson Hole.
“It’s great to get that confidence early,” South Fremont coach Chad Hill said after a 49-22 win over Aberdeen. “Those early wins are great for confidence. I feel like our offense is pretty explosive and then our defense is getting tougher and tougher.”
Sugar-Salem downed Star Valley (WY) 27-14 with a balanced offensive effort.
“I felt like being able to get our passing game going was huge for us,” Diggers coach Tyler Richins said. “Just that connection between Kyzon (Garner) and Brigham (Lee) last night was real solid. We knew that Star Valley was going to be a real physical, tough, run-stopping team. We knew that we were going to have to keep them off-balance a little bit by being able to throw the ball a little bit and we were able to execute that.”
Koster Kennard/Standard Journal