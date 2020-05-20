The Post Register’s second annual Sports Stars Awards had a different look Wednesday night as area high school athletes were honored during a virtual Facebook live ceremony.
Awards were given in 36 categories, featuring boys and girls players of the year in each sport, along with top teams and coaches from each classification, as well as overall players, coaches and teams of the year. With spring sports cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, only fall and winter athletes were eligible.
Rigby boys and Bonneville girls highlighted the ceremony, with the Trojans’ Keegan Thompson earning three awards, including overall boys athlete of the year. Thompson was also named football player of the year after helping lead Rigby to a state title. The senior, who also played on the Trojan basketball team, was also selected as 5A/4A athlete of the year.
Britton Berrett was tabbed boys basketball player of the year and the Rigby football team, along with coach Armando Gonzalez, was named overall boys team and overall boys coach of the year, respectively.
Bonneville’s do-everything athlete Sadie Lott also picked up three individual awards, taking home girls basketball player of the year, volleyball player of the year, and overall girls athlete of the year.
Lott was also part of two teams that were honored, with the Bees volleyball team collecting 5A/4A team of the year and the undefeated basketball team earning overall girls team of the year.
Several east Idaho volleyball teams were also recognized for excelling at the state tournament. Thunder Ridge, which won the 5A title for the first time, earned the Breakthrough Award. State champions Firth (3A/2A girls team of the year) and Watersprings (1A girls team of the year) were also honored.
NOTE: Winners were selected by the Post Register sports staff. Madison, North Fremont, South Fremont and Sugar-Salem athletes were recognized at the Standard Journal’s ceremony. Blackfoot and Snake River were part of the Idaho State Journal’s Sports Stars presentation.