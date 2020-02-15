POCATELLO — Aberdeen’s Larissa Carrillo desired something new. Grace’s Emma Ball wanted to be more than a statkeeper for the wrestling team.
They wanted to grapple.
They received their wishes and were not the only ones who got their start in wrestling this season and competed at the 2020 Idaho Girls Wrestling Championships, which showed the continuing growth of girls wrestling.
There were 113 wrestlers at the second annual edition of the competition Saturday at Pocatello High School, an uptick from 88 at the inaugural event. It’s in place of a an official sanctioned girls state wrestling tournament, as girls wrestling isn’t sanctioned by the Idaho High School Activities Association.
Carrillo is one of five first-year girls wrestlers for the Tigers, who had one girl grappler last season in Kawehi Beck who is now participating in the sport at Colorado Mesa University.
Carrillo was a runner-up at 159 pounds Saturday to lift the Tigers to ninth place in the team standings, the highest of all East Idaho schools in the tournament. Blackfoot was 16th and Pocatello 18th.
“It says a lot about our program,” Aberdeen coach Jordan Johns said. “The girls put in a lot of work. I don’t think the coach can take credit for it. The girls worked really hard.”
A smile crept across Carrillo’s face after her 159-pound title match, despite being pinned by Nampa’s Shekinah Talamantez in 27 seconds. The Aberdeen grappler is taking things in stride in her first wrestling season.
“I’m really proud of... how far I made it. I’m just happy to be able to wrestle here in a girls tournament,” said Carrillo, who described wrestling by saying, “You keep going, you keep fighting on no matter how hard it is and you know that as long as you fight and give it your all you’ll be going places.”
Carrillo tied for the best showing of all District 5 participants with Camilla Tew, who was a runner-up at 120 pounds.
The West Side sophomore was pinned in 5:28 by Sandpoint’s Heather Wallace in her final match, but her placing was an improvement over sixth place at last year’s event.
Tew had no girls as teammates last season, but has one this seaso. Small steps.
She wrestled for five years, starting at 3 years old, but gave up the sport. Then, she resumed her participation in the 2018-19 season and found supportive teammates.
“I’m really appreciative they welcomed me so much,” Tew said. “With not as many people welcoming it into our society, especially around where I live, it’s hard to keep fighting and keep going and practice every day.”
There were seven District 5 wrestlers who placed in the unofficial state tournament.
Aberdeen’s Lorena Gonzales was third at 159 pounds, Snake River’s Hali Statham fifth at 100, ex-wrestling statkeeper Emma Ball fifth at 122, Grace’s Addison Ball sixth at 120 and American Falls’ Sami Lusk sixth at 122.
The tournament does not mean the end of the wrestling season for Idaho girls.
There is districts, plus an opportunity to advance to the state’s boys sanctioned state championship meet Feb. 28-29 at the Ford Idaho Center.
Johns said he hopes there is eventually a girls division in the IHSAA event.
For now, there is the state girls tournament run by Johns, Pocatello coach JB Plato and tournament director Teresa Praska, wife of former longtime Poky head wrestling coach Todd Praska.
Some northern Idaho wrestlers are absent from the tournament because of logistical reasons, said Johns. But Johns said they’re doing as the best they can do under the circumstances while always looking to improve.
“It’s important to have this because it’s basically setting a standard of what to expect of the girls wrestling going forward,” Johns said. “We’re trying to get women’s wrestling sanctioned, so this is a big step for us.”
They try to make it like a sanctioned state tournament, such as by having free hoodies for participants, medals for the state placers to go along with a crown for the state champion.
That is a step up from how it used to be.
“It’s something really important, especially because girls wrestling is progressing so much,” Statham said. “We really need this experience to just come out here and be able to wrestle girls just like us.”