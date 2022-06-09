It was one of those challenges that couldn’t go unanswered.
Americans are just better golfers.
The sentiment was more tongue-in-cheek Don Zeleznik recalled about the discussion with friend and Scottish businessman Andrew Pert.
“Then bring your friends over here so we can kick their butts,” came the response from Pert.
That was in 1995. Since then, the good-natured ribbing between Zeleznik and Pert has turned into the Ryder Challenge Championship, a friendly international golf tournament between the U.S. and United Kingdom.
There are no multi-million dollar prizes, or sponsorships awaiting the winners of the tournament, but the spirited competition has thrived for 26 years and is slated again beginning this weekend as the American team heads to Troon, Scotland.
For the record, Team Scotland won the inaugural tournament in 1996, but the butt-kicking stopped there. The US has won seven of the matchups and the UK teams have won five.
Zeleznik, a 76-year old former senior executive who retired to Shelley, has been the organizer of the event since its inception. The goal for the tournament was always to be competitive on the links, but the tournament has become much more.
“The whole point of the tournament is to have people from around the world meet each other in a way that otherwise would not have been possible,” Zeleznik said. “Many have become friends for 25 years or more.”
The tournament runs every two years and rotates between the UK and America. This year’s tournament is in Troon, Scotland and features competition on several courses, including four best-ball days and two singles days. Each side has 14 players, with the US team sporting players from Idaho, Oregon, Kansas, Wyoming and California.
Zeleznik, who spent time in Scotland as a businessman, said the overlap of cultures between the US and UK golfers makes it a special event.
“It’s really awesome,” said Elden Archibald, a retired insurance agent who lives in Blackfoot. “I would have never gotten to know people from Scotland so well ... In the tournament they team you up with different Scottish players every day so you get the chance to play with them all and you become friends.”
Archibald, who’s family hails from Scotland, said he jumped at the chance to play with the US team in Scotland. It’s his second time playing in the Ryder Challenge.
“It’s more than golf, it’s building new friendships from another country,” he said.
Zeleznik noted the makeup of the team is also unique. One example was the 2018 squad that had players with handicaps ranging from +2 to 22. Ten of the 28 golfers in the tournament competed in high school, college, amateur or in advanced tournament play. One golfer was an Oregon junior champion and two were club professionals.
Zeleznik’s son Jon will play in his fifth Ryder Challenge. His first was at age 16.
“When I first started it was as friendly as it is now,” Jon Zeleznick said. “As friendships grow tighter you want to beat your buddies more.”
Jon, who is a supervisor of national accounts for Calloway Golf in Carlsbad, Calif., also spoke about the different cultures that overlap when the teams play.
“In Scotland they’re definitely more traditional (about golf) and they take a lot of pride in that,” he said. “There are way more courses ... and it’s more of a community game and something that everybody gets into.”
Jon Zeleznik said he likes the American trend of wearing T-shirts, playing music, wearing flip-flops and even people bringing their dogs to the course.
That’s not for everybody, but being more progressive and inclusive could make the sport more attractive to more people, he said.
“It’s a nice change,” Jon Zeleznik said. “Make it about being with your buddies and not about being dressed up for the day ... A little more loose, relaxed, a little more fun.”
The final banquet may be the highlight of the tournament. The losing team captain has to wear the opposing team’s colors and sing the national anthem as trophies are presented, music is played, and bragging rights take over.
Don Zeleznik is planning to bring the 2024 Ryder Challenge to Idaho, particularly to eastern Idaho, he said.
In the meantime, the challenge is on. No visiting team has won on the other’s soil, with the exception of a year when the US defeated a limited and depleted UK team that was missing its best players.
“I really think we go this one,” Jon Zeleznik said. “Anything can happen, but I think we can get it done.”