Avalanche Gymnastics Academy is a new gymnastics facility in Idaho Falls. The competitive team and recreational classes are currently being held in a temporary location at 1463 Commerce Way while the permanent location is being built. The competitive team started the 2022 season by competing in The Best of the West in Farmington, Utah on Jan. 7 and 8 with more than 300 gymnasts from Utah and Idaho.
The Avalanche team brought home team awards in every level that had three or more gymnasts competing.
Level 3 - First place, Level 4 - Second place, Level 6 - Third place, and Level 7 - Third place. In addition the team also brought home individual medals, all together Avalanche Gymnasts earned 34 medals; 12 Gold, 7 Silver and 15 Bronze.
Level 8: Amelia Frerichs-Vault 2nd 8.800, Bars 6th 8.250, Beam 3rd 8.475, Floor 6th 8.550, AA 3rd 34.075; Lillian Wheeler-Vault 5th 8.200, Bars 8.100, Beam 8.475, Floor 9.000, AA 5th 33.775.
Level 7: Payton Robertson-Vault 6th 8.850, Bars 1st 9.375, Beam 3rd 9.375, Floor 9.200, AA 3rd 36.800; Adilynn Woolf-Vault 3rd 9.100, Bars 6th 9.150, Beam 8.850, Floor 5th 9.425, AA 4th 36.525; Marie Myrup-Vault 4th 9.000, Bars 4th 9.225, Beam 8.275, Floor 3rd 9.475, AA 6th 35.975; Pyper Pincock-Vault 8.600, Bars 8.525, Beam 4th 9.375, Floor 8.675, AA 35.175.
Level 6: Aspen Bunce-Vault 1st 9.000, Bars 1st 9.300, Beam 2nd 9.325, Floor 3rd 9.200, AA 1st 36.825; Megan Jacobson-Vault 6th 8.400, Bars 3rd 9.100, Beam 1st 9.150, Floor 9.150, AA 3rd 35.800; Carlee Russell-Vault 8.650, Bars 4th 9.050, Beam 8.575, Floor 9.175, AA 35.450; Mariah Schuldt-Vault 8.550, Bars 7.900, Beam 4th 9.100, Floor 5th 9.200, AA 6th 34.750; Alora Willey-Vault 7.650, Bars 8.550, Beam 8.950, Floor 6th 9.125, AA 34.275; Sara Jacobson-Vault 3rd 8.800, Bars 8.000, Beam 7.950, Floor 8.600, AA 33.350.
Level 5: Finley Smith-Vault 4th 8.400, Bars 5th 7.100, Beam 4th 7.925, Floor 4th 8.350, AA 4th 31.775.
Level 4: Lillie Wade-Vault 1st 9.050, Bars 1st 9.100, Beam 7.850, Floor 1st 8.675, AA 1st 34.675; Macy Russell-Vault 3rd 8.450, Bars 2nd 8.700, Beam 2nd 9.000, Floor 8.100. AA 3rd 34.250; Natalie Otte-Vault 8.200, Bars 6th 8.275, Beam 7.700, Floor 7.750, AA 31.925; Ember Williams-Vault 8.300, Bars 7.450, Beam 8.150, Floor 8.000, AA 31.900.
Level 3: Addie Traue-Vault 2nd 9.150, Bars 6th 8.725, Beam 5th 8.325, Floor 4th 8.800, AA 2nd 35.000; Bella Haderlie-Vault 1st 9.200, Bars 5th 8.925, Beam 8.100, Floor 7.800, AA 6th 34.025; Sophie Martinez-Vault 3rd 8.950, Bars 8.700, Beam 7.650, Floor 6th 8.650, AA 33.950; Olive Gallup-Vault 8.700, Bars 6.250, Beam 1st 8.875, Floor 8.000, AA 31.825; Hazel Landon-Vault 6th 8.850, Bars 6.000, Beam 6th 8.275, Floor 8.250, AA 31.375; Grace Dannehl-Vault 4th 8.950, Bars 6.050, Beam 7.950, Floor 8.300, AA 31.250; Hanna Hopkins-Vault 8.575, Bars 6.825, Beam 7.850, Floor 7.450, AA 30.700; Laynee Smith-Vault 8.200, Bars 7.325, Beam 7.300, Floor 7.700, AA 30.525.