The Avalanche Gymnastics Academy’s competitive gymnastics team competed this past weekend in the 9th annual Missy Marlowe Wasatch Open competition at the Davis Conference Center in Layton Utah. At this competition over 700 gymnasts both Men and Women competed coming from Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, and Montana. The judges for this competition also traveled from Arizona, Washington, Utah, and California. Missy Marlowe, a 1988 Olympian and 12 time NCAA All-American was present and announced the awards. There was a high scorer award for each session, age group event awards where every single athlete got an all-around (AA) medal and there were team awards. Team awards are three scores per event, per team, per level.
Level 6 gymnastics team tied for second place with a 108.850, missing first place by only 2.475.
Avalanche Gymnastics Team Results:
Level 8: Lillian Wheeler-Vault 4th 8.75; Bars 8.425, Beam 3rd 9.350, Floor 3rd 8.925, AA 2nd 35.450; Amelia Frerichs-Vault 8.250, Bars 8.525, Beam 6th 8.725, Floor 1st 9.000; AA 34.500; Saige Weight-Vault 7.750, Bars 7.250, Beam 2nd 9.200, Floor 4th 8.725, AA 5th 32.925.
Level 7: Marie Myrup-Vault 5th 8.675, Bars 1st 9.500, Beam 5th 9.225, Floor 1st 9.525, AA 1st 36.925; Payton Robertson-Vault 5th 8.650, Bars 6th 9.000, Beam 9.275, Floor 8.900, AA 35.825; Adilynn Woolf-Vault 8.450, Bars 8.750, Beam 9.250, Floor 5th 9.200, AA 35.650; Pyper Pincock-Vault 8.450, Bars 8.000, Beam 9.150; Floor 4th 9.350, AA 34.950.
Level 6: Carlee Russell-Vault 1st 9.050, Bars 2nd 9.050, Beam 4th 9.050, Floor 5th 9.275, AA 1st 36.425; Aspen Bunce-Vault 1st 9.150, Bars 3rd 8.875, Beam 1st 9.300, Floor 9.075, AA 1st 36.400; Megan Jacobson-Vault 5th 8.625, Bars 6th 8.800, Beam 3rd 9.125, Floor 9.000, AA 4th 35.550; Alora Willey-Vault 8.275, Bars 8.350, Beam 2nd 9.125, Floor 6th 9.150, AA 34.900; Mariah Schuldt-Vault 3rd 8.875, Bars 8.100, Beam 6th 8.875, Floor 8.825, AA 34.675, Sara Jacobson-Vault 5th 8.625, Bars 7.325, Beam 7.575, Floor 8.750, AA 32.275.
Level 5: Finley Smith-Vault 8.775, Bars 8.250, Beam 4th 8.700, Floor 8.025, AA 33.750; Makiah Green-Vault 8.550, Bars 7.900, Beam 7.575, Floor 8.575, AA 32.600.
Level 4: Lillie Wade-Vault 3rd 8.850, Bars 4th 8.675, Beam 8.675, Floor 8.650, AA 34.850, Macy Russell-Vault 8.450, Bars 8.125, Beam 8.650, Floor 8.650, AA 33.875; Ember Williams-Vault 8.275, Bars 7.250, Beam 8.550, Floor 8.200, AA 32.275; Natalie Otte-Vault 8.250, Bars 8.000, Beam 7.700, Floor 8.050, AA 32.000.
Level 3: Addie Traue-Vault 4th 8.500, Bars 7.550, Beam 6th 8.325, Floor 8.875, AA 6th 33.250; Sophie Martinez Vault 8.125, Bars 8.200, Beam 7.500, Floor 6th 8.925, AA 32.750; Olive Gallup-Vault 6th 8.400, Bars 7.200, Beam 5th 8.375, Floor 8.300, AA 32.275; Grace Dannehl-Vault 8.275, Bars 7.400, Beam 7.975, Floor 8.450, AA 32.100; Laynee Smith-Vault 7.800, Bars 6.550, Beam 6.800, Floor 7.875, AA 29.025; Hannah Hopkins-Vault 7.750, Bars 5.600, Beam 7.450, Floor 7.200, AA 28.000.