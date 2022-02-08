The Avalanche Gymnastics Academy team competed in Rumble in the Jungle held at the Mountain View Event Center in Pocatello, Feb. 4-5.
The team brought home three team medals, with Level 6 and Level 8 both earning third place. The Level 7 team was awarded first place after a tie with the All-Around score for both Avalanche Gymnastics Academy and Madison Gymnastics Center of 112.600.
When there is a tie in the All-Around team score, the team with the highest team score on a single event receives the award for the tied place. Avalanche Gymnastics Academy Level 7 team beat MGC with a beam score of 28.750, earning the first-place team award. The team earned 44 medals: 11 Gold, 19 Silver and 14 Bronze Medals.
Level 3: Bella Haderlie-Vault 6th 9.100, Bars 3rd 8.950, Beam 2nd 9.350, Floor 7.575, AA 34.975; Addie Traue-Vault 4th 9.300, Bars 8.400, Beam 8.475, Floor 6th 8.500, AA 5th 34.675; Hazel Landon-Vault 3rd 9.050, Bars 5th 8.700, Beam 4th 8.850, Floor 8.000, AA 4th 34.600; Olive Gallup-Vault 6th 8.850, Bars 5th 8.550, Beam 2nd 9.200, Floor 7.650, AA 34.250; Grace Dannehl-Vault 8.600, Bars 7.650, Beam 4th 9.000, Floor 8.250, AA 33.500; Sophie Martinez-Vault 4th 8.925, Bars 8.225, Beam 8.150, Floor 7.925; AA 33.225; Sophia Woodard-Vault 8.600, Bars 7.400, Beam 8.700, Floor 7.050, AA 31.750, Hanna Hopkins-Vault 8.450, Bars 7.750, Beam 8.075, Floor 7.250, AA 31.525; Laynee Smith-Vault 7.700, Bars 7.650, Beam 8.350, Floor 7.000, AA 30.700.
Level 4: Lillie Wade-Vault 3rd 8.500, Bars 2nd 8.925, Beam 1st 9.225, Floor 4th 8.625, AA 3rd 35.275; Macy Russell-Vault 8.050, Bars 4th 8.725, Beam 4th 9.150, Floor 8.450, AA 5th 34.375; Natalie Otte-Vault 7.800, Bars 8.275, Beam 8.600, Floor 7.825, AA 32.500; Ember Williams-Vault 7.825, Bars 7.950, Beam 4th 9.000, Floor 7.600, AA 32.375.
Level 5: Finley Smith-Vault 2nd 8.800, Bars 2nd 8.375, Beam 3rd 8.450, Floor 4th 8.625, AA 3rd 34.250; Makiah Green-Vault 5th 8.325, Bars 6th 7.150, Beam 6th 7.700, Floor 5th 8.300, AA 6th 31.475.
Level 6: Aspen Bunce- Vault 2nd 8.850, Bars 2nd 9.250, Beam 1st 9.475, Floor 6th 9.375, AA 2nd 36.950; Carlee Russell-Vault 1st 8.750, Bars 1st 9.225, Beam 2nd 9.425, Floor 9.300, AA 1st 36.700; Megan Jacobson-Vault 5th 8.500, Bars 2nd 8.975, Beam 8.800, Floor 9.175, 6th 35.450; Mariah Schuldt-Vault 8.350, Bars 8.050, Beam 2nd 9.375, Floor 2nd 9.550, AA 5th 35.325; Sara Jacobson-Vault 8.100, Bars 7.450, Beam 8.450, Floor 8.900, AA 32.900.
Level 7: Marie Myrup-Vault 6th 9.000, Bars 1st 9.475, Beam 2nd 9.575, Floor 5th 9.500, AA 1st 37.550; Adilynn Woolf-Vault 5th 9.075, Bars 2nd 9.350, Beam 3rd 9.550, Floor 4th 9.525, AA 2nd 37.500; Payton Robertson-Vault 4th 9.000, Bars 1st 9.350, Beam 1st 9.625; Floor 3rd 9.425, AA 3rd 37.400; Kenley Olsen-Vault 2nd 8.875, Bars 4th 8.875, Beam 4th 9.000, Floor 4th 9.525, AA 3rd 36.275; Pyper Pincock-Vault 8.525, Bars 8.825, Beam 6th 8.925, Floor 3rd 9.550, AA 35.825.
Level 8: Amelia Frerichs-Vault 8.675, Bars 5th 9.100, Beam 8.375, Floor 2nd 9.550, AA 35.700; Lillian Wheeler-Vault 5th 8.300, Bars 4th 8.575, Beam 5th 8.950, Floor 2nd 9.400, AA 4th 35.225; Saige Weight-Vault 7.875, Bars 8.050, Beam 3rd 9.050, Floor 2nd 9.525, AA 5th 34.500.