The Avalanche Gymnastics Competitive Gymnastics Team completed its 2021-2022 season at the Idaho State Championship in Moscow on March 18-20 and in Boise March 25-27. Avalanche is a new gymnastics facility this year.
Kenley Olsen, a senior at Madison High School, placed fifth out of 68 Level 7 gymnasts and was awarded a spot on the Idaho State Team for the National Judges Cup that competes Jan., 2023.
Aspen Bunce placed second out of 75 Level 6 gymnasts and placed first in All events and first All-Around for her age division with a score of 38.050. Bunce, Olsen, Marie Myrup, Payton Roberston and Carlee Russell were awarded the Idaho All-State Award for achieving a 37.5+ All-Around.
All Avalanche level 7’s (Olsen, Myrup, Robertson, Adilynn Woolf, & Pyper Pincock) qualified for postseason regionals that will take place in Vancouver next month.
The Level 6 team placed third, beating seven other level 6 teams from Idaho with 112.475. The team collectively brought home 12 Gold, five Silver and 11 Bronze Medals, 51 total medals for placing first–sixth.
Meet results for Avalanche’s 25 gymnasts that competed at Idaho State:
Level 8: Amelia Frerichs-Vault 8.200, Bars 8.225, Beam 6th 9.275, Floor 8.900, AA 34.600; Saige Weight-Vault 8.725, Bars 6.825, Beam 3rd 9.375, Floor 1st 9.450, AA 34.375; Lillian Wheeler-Vault 7.800, Bars 7.775, Beam 8.925, Floor 9.150, AA 33.650.
Level 7: Kenley Olsen-Vault 5th 9.450, Bars 9.250, Beam 2nd 9.600, Floor 1st 9.625, AA 3rd 37.925; Marie Myrup-Vault 5th 9.225, Bars 3rd 9.400, Beam 1st 9.425, Floor 5th 9.625, AA 3rd 37.675; Payton Robertson-Vault 4th 9.250, Bars 9.275, Beam 2nd 9.525, Floor 4th 9.600, AA 3rd 37.650; Adilynn Woolf-Vault 3rd 9.325, Bars 8.900, Beam 3rd 9.525, Floor 6th 9.525, AA 6th 37.275; Pyper Pincock-Vault 8.950, Bars 9.125, Beam 1T 9.425, Floor 2nd 9.725, AA 6th 37.225.
Level 6: Aspen Bunce-Vault 1st 9.250, Bars 1st 9.450, Beam 1st 9.625, Floor 1st 9.725, AA 1st 38.050; Carlee Russell-Vault 2nd 9.125, Bars 1st 9.625, Beam 9.025, Floor 1st 9.725, AA 1st 37.500; Mariah Schuldt-Vault 8.650, Bars 8.850, Beam 1st 9.550, Floor 9.525, AA 3rd 36.575; Megan Jacobson-Vault 6th 8.775, Bars 8.650, Beam 9.250, Floor 9.400, AA 36.075; Sara Jacobson-Vault 8.325, Bars 8.000, Beam 8.550, Floor 8.950, AA 33.825.
Level 5: Finley Smith-Vault 9.075, Bars 8.350, Beam 8.850, Floor 9.250, AA 35.525; Makiah Green-Vault 8.800, Bars 7.650, Beam 8.150, Floor 9.100, AA 33.700.
Level 4: Lillie Wade-Vault 6th 9.225, Bars 9.125, Beam 9.125, Floor 4th 9.350, AA 36.825; Macy Russell-Vault 8.600, Bars 8.425, Beam 6th 9.125, Floor 9.075, AA 35.225; Ember Williams-Vault 4th 9.075, Bars 8.100, Beam 8.425, Floor 8.300, AA 33.900.
Level 3: Olive Gallup- Vault 9.275, Bars 8.900, Beam 3rd 9.300, Floor 4th 9.350, AA 4th 36.825; Addie Traue: Vault 6th 9.300, Bars 8.875, Beam 8.850, Floor 3rd 9.475, AA 36.500; Hazel Landon-Vault 8.450, Bars 6th 9.200, Beam 4th 9.200, Floor 6th 9.175, AA 36.025; Sophie Martinez-Vault 8.700, Bars 8.650, Beam 9.025, Floor 9.025, AA 35.400; Grace Dannehl-Vault 8.750, Bars 8.100, Beam 8.950, Floor 8.925, AA 34.725; Laynee Smith-Vault 8.250, Bars 8.100, Beam 8.025, Floor 8.750, AA 33.125.
Xcel Silver: Alyssa Hayes-Vault 6th 9.075, Bars 2nd 9.675, Beam 8.725, Floor 4th 9.250, AA 4th 36.725.